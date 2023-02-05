The Boldest Style Moments from the 2023 Grammys That You Can't Miss

01 of 12 Ingrid Andress as the Cut-Out Queen Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty As if the front of Ingrid Andress' dress wasn't enough of a showstopper, the cut-out gown — by Ukrainian fashion designer Svitlana Bevza — featured a bare back and black thong.

02 of 12 Lizzo Gets Ready for Spring Getty Lizzo broke the Internet with this voluminous Dolce & Gabbana orange floral gown.

03 of 12 Shania Twain Goes Farm-Girl Chic Amy Sussman/Getty The five-time Grammy winner wore a black-and-white Harris Reed suit with a head-turning hat.

04 of 12 Harry Styles Shows Off His Bare Chest Getty Ever the red carpet risk taker, the "As It Was" singer flaunted his tats and lean arms in this rainbow patchwork Egonlab jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals.

05 of 12 Benny Blanco Wears the Rainbow Getty Benny Blanco's colorful 'fit could easily spark joy.

06 of 12 Blac Chyna Goes Goth Getty Blac Chyna channeled her inner goth with an all-black look that featured oversized feathers and a blood red jewel in the center of her headpiece.

07 of 12 Miguel Has a Denim Moment Getty The "Adorn You" singer gave us a Y2K era flashback in this intense demin look.

08 of 12 Sam Smith & Kim Petras Get Red Hot Lester Cohen/Getty The "Unholy" singers and their crew left no crumbs wearing red from head-to-toe.

09 of 12 Lil Wayne Opts for an Embellished Coat & Shoes Johnny Nunez/Getty Tunechi kept things nice and comfy in an oversized ensemble featuring an embellished floor-length coat and killer shoes.

10 of 12 Domi & JD Beck Play the Match Game Getty The jazz duo color coordinated with mixed patterns and playful accessories.

11 of 12 Dencia Dons a Dramatic Collar Getty The Cameroonian singer turned heads with her large embellished collar and headpiece.