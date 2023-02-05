The Boldest Style Moments from the 2023 Grammys That You Can't Miss

Stars never "go small" for the Grammys, so you can count on some serious red carpet risk taking. Here are 12 of the most notable style moments from the 2023 Grammys which got everyone talking — whether it was a rave or a different reaction

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on February 5, 2023 10:57 PM
01 of 12

Ingrid Andress as the Cut-Out Queen

65th Annual Grammys - Ingrid Andress TOUT
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

As if the front of Ingrid Andress' dress wasn't enough of a showstopper, the cut-out gown — by Ukrainian fashion designer Svitlana Bevza — featured a bare back and black thong.

02 of 12

Lizzo Gets Ready for Spring

grammys 2023
Getty

Lizzo broke the Internet with this voluminous Dolce & Gabbana orange floral gown.

03 of 12

Shania Twain Goes Farm-Girl Chic

Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The five-time Grammy winner wore a black-and-white Harris Reed suit with a head-turning hat.

04 of 12

Harry Styles Shows Off His Bare Chest

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Ever the red carpet risk taker, the "As It Was" singer flaunted his tats and lean arms in this rainbow patchwork Egonlab jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals.

05 of 12

Benny Blanco Wears the Rainbow

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Benny Blanco's colorful 'fit could easily spark joy.

06 of 12

Blac Chyna Goes Goth

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Blac Chyna channeled her inner goth with an all-black look that featured oversized feathers and a blood red jewel in the center of her headpiece.

07 of 12

Miguel Has a Denim Moment

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

The "Adorn You" singer gave us a Y2K era flashback in this intense demin look.

08 of 12

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Get Red Hot

65th Annual Grammys -Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Lester Cohen/Getty

The "Unholy" singers and their crew left no crumbs wearing red from head-to-toe.

09 of 12

Lil Wayne Opts for an Embellished Coat & Shoes

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Johnny Nunez/Getty

Tunechi kept things nice and comfy in an oversized ensemble featuring an embellished floor-length coat and killer shoes.

10 of 12

Domi & JD Beck Play the Match Game

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty

The jazz duo color coordinated with mixed patterns and playful accessories.

11 of 12

Dencia Dons a Dramatic Collar

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

The Cameroonian singer turned heads with her large embellished collar and headpiece.

12 of 12

Cardi B Covers Up

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Always one to make an entrance, especially at the Grammys, presenter Cardi B brought the drama in her Gaurav Gupta gown.

