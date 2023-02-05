Kim Petras and Sam Smith Bring Fiery Red 'Unholy' Style to the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet

Sam Smith and Kim Petras brought their hit song "Unholy" to life in a show-stopping all-red moment on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Smith, 30, donned a floor-length red gown along with matching gloves, a top hat and a sparkly cane, while Petras, 30, opted for a shorter, equally devilish red dress. A sheer red veil cascaded from Petras' platinum blonde hair, and a blood-red pendant hung around her décolletage, adding to the group's gothic-inspired look.

The "Unholy" singers were joined by an entourage — all of whom were clad in the same bright shade of red — that included drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik. Both hail from MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race and each looked spicy as ever, with Chachki in a half-sheer, high-cut red dress, and Gottmik in a skin-tight, long-sleeved latex number, also with a high leg slit.

Smith's look was custom created by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for this special night.

Four others also accompanied the singers on the carpet, each wearing long black wigs, red robe-like shift dresses and matching gloves and boots to complete the entourage's coordinated look.

Petras, Smith and the rest of the group were all styled by Ben Reardon, who has frequently dressed Smith.

Petras and Smith's show-stopping, "Unholy"-inspired look is just the first taste fans will get of the duo, as they were on hand to perform their chart-topping hit at the awards, too.

The song also won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, which made for Petras' first Grammy win ever. Smith had previously won four Grammys, all at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards. Petras made a heartfelt acceptance speech, thanking everyone for their support, especially the trans artists who came before her, opening the door for her to win this award as a trans woman.

Petras wrote that "words can't express" her love for Smith after learning of the song's nomination in November.

Petras and Smith's show-stopping look comes just days after Smith faced backlash online over their bold looks in a recent music video. The singer, who came out as nonbinary in 2019, has been open about the ups-and-downs they've experienced when it comes to their body image.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Smith said they long felt they never fit the "norm" for the music industry, but have since had a change of heart.

"When I was 25 I came off tour exhausted," Smith said of their 2018 tour for The Thrill of It All. "I looked to role models in the body world. Every time I went to the pool I felt self-conscious, but I forced myself to take my top off. It paid off because I now have the opposite of body dysmorphia. I look fabulous."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.