Miranda Lambert Has Grammys Date Night with Husband, Jokes She's 'Redneck Enough' to Take Her Shoes Off

Miranda Lambert had a glam night out at the Grammys with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

On the 2023 Grammys red carpet, the singer rocked a Le Thanh Hoa gown adorned with chainmail embellishments and rhinestones. Styled by Tiffany Gifford, Lambert also made sure to bring a spritz of her Velvet Rodeo perfume, by her own brand Idyllwind.

McLoughlin complemented Lambert's look with a classic black suit with a white shirt and silver tie — pulling in the shine from his wife's dress.

Lambert joked on her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning that McLoughlin got ready for Grammys day by going for a run, whereas she got ready by drinking tea and chewing on some Tums. She played up their age difference, noting that her 31-year-old husband has a different way of doing things than she does at 39!

Lambert also joked on the red carpet with E!'s Bobby Bones that wearing heels is one of the biggest issues of award shows!

"They're not fun to walk in," she said. "I'll say that. It's miserable. I bring flats and I put on my heels at the last minute. I'm redneck enough to take my shoes off at the Grammys!"

This year, Lambert's album Palomino is up for best country album, while its tracks "If I Was a Cowboy" and "In His Arms" are nominated for best country song and best country solo performance, respectively. Her collaboration with Luke Combs titled "Outrunnin' Your Memory" is nominated for best country duo/group performance.

In November, the singer couldn't help but show her gratitude for the recognition (even with the over 20 noms and three wins already on her résumé).

"I've always viewed a GRAMMY Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist," wrote Lambert in a press statement. "I think back to creating these songs with some of my closest friends, not knowing where those writing sessions would lead, and it blows me away to see where they've taken us."

"I'm so proud to be representing the Country music community with this music that means so much to me," she added.

The Texas native has an impressive history of red carpet moments accompanying her musical success.

She attended the 2021 Grammys wearing a silver Genny gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, which she teamed with Sophia Webster platforms, Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

"I have a dress, and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that," said Lambert of her look and McLoughlin, at the time. "I'm not really a princess gal," she also confessed.

In November, she and McLoughlin took another date night to the carpet at the 2022 CMAs, where Lambert donned a sleeveless, black-and-pink lace vintage Mugler gown from Morphew.

Lambert's closet is so good, she's even pulled an outfit-repeater moment, wearing her 2020 CMAs look — a neon pink shoulder-padded Alex Perry midi-dress — for a romantic night out in Ireland with her man in March.

Although, the singer did switch out the pink Judith Leiber clutch and matching Stuart Weitzman heels for a glitzy pink wristlet bag and gold heels.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.