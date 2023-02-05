Maren Morris Bares Her Belly Button – and Debuts Bleached Eyebrows – on 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

The country singer, who's nominated for three country music categories, hit the carpet in a '90s-inspired look and bold beauty moment

Published on February 5, 2023 07:26 PM
Maren Morris Grammys 2023
Maren Morris. Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty

Maren Morris is going for Grammys gold dressed in head-to-toe silver.

The Humble Quest singer arrived to the 2023 Grammys red carpet wearing a shimmering gunmetal gray Off-White gown with a plunging cowl neckline revealing her full midriff.

She teamed the designer piece with a slicked-back "wet" hairstyle and newly bleached eyebrows which appeared to have a silvery hue to match her dress.

Morris also stood by her husband Ryan Hurd, who the singer met through songwriting, she revealed on the carpet. He was outfitted in a classic black suit.

Grammys red carpet couples
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The 32-year-old country singer (who is a 17-time nominee) earned three new nods in country categories this year: best solo performance and song (both for "Circles Around This Town") and album (Humble Request). She received her first-ever award in 2017 for "My Church."

Morris' appearance at the Grammys comes after her decision to skip out on the Country Music Awards carpet and attend only a portion of the big-name event.

Although she was up for female artist of the year, one of the biggest prizes of the night, she told the Los Angeles Times that she didn't feel "comfortable" attending the affair two months earlier.

And while she and her husband eventually arrived for the album of the year category, Morris didn't skip out on the glam for their quick appearance.

In a cheeky video shared to Twitter, "The Middle" singer showed off her evening glam – complete with a sparkling figure-hugging silhouette with a plunging neckline, teamed with necklaces and a fringe hairstyle.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Maren Morris attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Maren Morris. Jason Kempin/Getty

Morris does have some memorable carpet moments though and she looked back on her all-time favorite outfits with RuPaul's Drag Race star Mo Heart on Heart's Amazon Music digital series The Walk In, which PEOPLE exclusively premiered last year.

That includes the custom lavender Christian Siriano two-piece she rocked at the 2018 ACM Awards (I was very hungover," she revealed to Heart. "But I weirdly looked amazing").

Plus, the pink rhinestone cowgirl-inspired get-up from Mexican designer Manuel Cuevas, which included a jacket embroidered with her last name on the back. "I felt like an angel walking up on stage," she recalled of the look that saw her win 2019 album of the year award at the CMA Awards.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

