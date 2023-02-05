Ingrid Andress Hits the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet in a Daring, Thong-Baring Dress

Ingrid Andress is daring to bare.

The country singer-songwriter, 31, arrived to the 2023 Grammys red carpet dressed in a back-baring black thong gown with slinky straps designed by Ukrainian fashion designer, Svitlana Bevza, of clothing label BEVZA.

The dress, styled by Kat Typaldos, also featured a halter-neck tie and a triangular cutouts on the front which, according to a press release, were inspired by the traditional triangular shawl worn around the head and shoulders of Ukrainian women.

To round out the statement-making look, Andress accessorized with statement drop earrings and wore a '90s bun and subtle smokey eyeshadow.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

This year, Andress is up for best country duo/group performance for "Wishful Drinking," which marks her fourth Grammy nod.

The "Feel Like This" singer recently opened up to PEOPLE about her latest music drop, Good Person, a 13-track album that truly translates her broken and mended heart.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I really needed to step back and figure out if I was happy or not," she shared on creating the album. "If I didn't have that time, I would probably have a completely different second album."

Ingrid Andress. Jason Davis/WireImage

And fitting inside of a "box" isn't what Andress is looking for whether it's in fashion or music.

"I'm just being my authentic self and want to connect with people that way," the artist told PEOPLE in 2021 ahead of the release of her Amazon short film, A Lady Like That.

She continued: "I'm never going to fit into a box just to fit in. I will always want to be my authentic self and connect to people through real stories, which, that to me, is what country music is. But I hope people walk away being like, 'Oh, it's really more about the stories and connecting more than it is anything else.'"

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.