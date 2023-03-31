01 of 14 Jen Rosenstein The key to any great look is a well-maintained canvas and Guillen begins his process with a snazzy under-eye treatment and a little eyebrow grooming. The 32-year-old acting powerhouse prepped for a fabulous night at the GLAAD Media Awards where his film, What We Do in the Shadows was nominated for outstanding comedy series.

02 of 14 Jen Rosenstein One moment please!

03 of 14 Jen Rosenstein Hair and makeup. Check!

04 of 14 Jen Rosenstein "Being a native Angelino I love the beach, so getting ready by the ocean and having a fun photoshoot with Jen [Rosenstein] before we head out to the GLAAD Awards was the start of a great day," he told PEOPLE.

05 of 14 Jen Rosenstein Ready for the close up.

06 of 14 Jen Rosenstein A fan of dynamic clothing — see his Oscars look — Guillen effortlessly poses in this shimmering ensemble by Christian Siriano, styled by Michael Fusco.

07 of 14 Jen Rosenstein Serving face. Giving angles. With hair and makeup by Connie Agawin and Romie Macedo.

08 of 14 Jen Rosenstein Lights. Camera. Action.

09 of 14 Jen Rosenstein Guillen is pictured with comedian and Good Trouble star, Sherry Cola. "On the carpet, I get to see some friends who, because of our schedules, I don't get to hang out with as often as I would like. It's a little reunion and it's wonderful."

10 of 14 Jen Rosenstein The actor takes some time to sign posters for fans before heading into The Beverly Hilton, where the show was being held.

11 of 14 Jen Rosenstein Cause for celebration! What We Do in the Shadows took home the trophy for outstanding comedy series. "Hanging with Kyle Newacheck at the event remembering the actual day we shot the coming out episode, it was a very special moment."

12 of 14 Jen Rosenstein "We are at a moment in time now that will determine who we are as a society. So I wanted to encourage those in the room to make the queerest, most flamboyant, most beautiful trans content we can dream," Guillen explains. He continues, "So that those kids, in places like Tennessee, Florida and Texas, know that there is a world of acceptance and celebration, not just for who they love, but who they are. We can be hope. We can be educators. We can be lifelines. But above all we must be courageous."

13 of 14 Jen Rosenstein "I would say it was an honor to be nominated with so many amazing shows that showcase queer characters."