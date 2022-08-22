The 2022 USA Mullet Championships Crowns Its Child and Teen Winners: See Their Trophy-Worthy 'Dos

Two Wisconsin natives now hold the title of best mullet!

Last week, the USA Mullet Championships, a Michigan-based organization, released the names—and more importantly––pictures of the 36 total finalists, for the kids and teens divisions.

On Sunday, the organization announced who was walking away with the coveted title.

Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie, WI now holds the title of "Mullet Boy," according to a post from USA Mullet Championships' Twitter. USA Today reported that along with his title, he was also awarded a $2,500 cash prize.

Bailey, whose strawberry-blond locks are styled into mini-mohawk on top with cascading shoulder-length curls, was among the 25 finalists in the kids division.

Emmitt Bailey. USA Mullet Championships

The boy told CBS Minnesota ahead of his victory that he'd waited awhile for the world to see his mullet.

"Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he told the station.

Participants paid a $10 registration fee that benefits the Michigan Wig Foundation, per the outlet.

For the teen division, Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, WI was awarded the top prize. Kershaw's do consists of striking blonde locks styled into the signature business in the front, party in the back look featuring a zig-zagged pattern buzzed into the side of his head.

The USA Mullet Championships Twitter account retweeted a post from Kershaw following the announcement of his win thanking those who voted for him.

Cayden Kershaw. USA Mullet Championships

"After a long week of voting I want to thank everyone who supported me by voting and sharing!!," the tweet read. "Stay tuned for the $1000 donation to Peyton's Promise!!"

According to the Peyton's Promise website, the organization " serves as the "middleman" between food drives and organizations fighting hunger."

At the end of the voting period August 19, Kershaw had received 3,215 votes out of the total 12,610 votes for contestants in his division, according to the organization's website. Bailey walked away with a total of 9,896 out of the 53,096 votes cast in his division.