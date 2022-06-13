The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards
Broadway's biggest stars hit the red carpet in show-stopping styles at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City
Ariana DeBose
in a custom, cutout Boss gown worn with Or & Elle jewelry.
Jessica Chastain
in a pink satin Gucci design worn with a bold red lip.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
hit all the right notes in a classic tuxedo (on him) and a romantic green Dolce & Gabbana gown worn with Tiffany & Co. jewelry (on her).
Billy Porter
wears a metallic jacquard double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit and a coordinating turtleneck, plus a silver braid in his hair.
Cynthia Erivo
goes bridal in this white, goddess-like Giambattista Valli Couture gown teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Sarah Paulson
brings some high-fashion drama in this peplum Moschino design teamed with a bold red lip and slicked hair.
Jennifer Hudson
in an off-the-shoulder Pamella Roland gown with a embellished bodice.
Andrew Garfield
in a velvet Tom Ford suit.
Paris and Prince Jackson
in an ethereal blush tulle gown with golden embroidery (on her) and all-black suit (on him).
Patti LuPone
commands the carpet in this velvet Christian Siriano gown featuring a peplum at the waist and statement train.
Lea Michele
in a black Cong Tri gown with statement puff sleeves and a cutout bodice.
Bowen Yang
looks dapper in a tuxedo with a gray velvet jacket.
Ruth Negga
in a custom Armani Privé halter gown featuring a glittering skirt, plus diamond choker necklace and a red lip for a pop of color.
Vanessa Hudgens
wears a black strapless Schiaparelli Couture design with statement Saturn danglers in her ears, also from the brand, and a chic braided hairstyle.
Judith Light
is effortlessly chic in Thom Browne.
Jesse Williams
in a classic black tuxedo (with suspenders!).
Uzo Aduba
wears a custom, off-the-shoulder custom Cong Tri gown.
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
coordinate in chic suited looks, a classic tuxedo on him and a sequin Pamella Roland suit on her.
Renee Elise Goldsberry
glows in a hot-pink, one-shoulder satin gown.
Marcia Gay Harden
in a bubblegum pink Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a built-in ruffled cape, plus Mindi Mond jewelry.
Jordan Roth
in a shimmering Luchen design worn with matching eye makeup and statement nails.
Danielle Brooks
wears a custom Viktorluna dress with jewelry from Adore Adorn and Swarovski, plus glittering silver Nina shoes to complement her metallic belt.
Phylicia Rashad
in a romantic patterned gown with ruffle detailing at the shoulder, plus colorful accessories.
Zach Braff
ditches the black tuxedo in favor of a brown velvet look.
Bernadette Peters
in an off-the-shoulder gown with lace detailing, worn with green statement jewelry.
Amber Ruffin
in a green Christian Siriano design worn with colorful pink earrings.
Jonathan Groff
in a black Lanvin suit worn with a geometric-patterned dress shirt.
Julianne Hough
wears a black, off-the-shoulder Pamella Roland gown with sparkling chain detailing on the bodice.
Kara Young
in a head-turning, copper Christian Siriano two-piece design and statement earrings.
Darren Criss
in a black Givenchy suit worn with a white dress shirt with zipper detailing and a matching black mani.
Phillipa Soo
in a skin-baring Byblos gown with a thigh-high slit and chain halter neckline.
LaChanze
looks electric in this custom chartreuse Karen Sabag gown teamed with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Bebe Neuwirth
shows her support for the ACLU with a blue ribbon pinned to her strapless red gown.
Jennifer Simard
shines bright in a custom Peter Langer gown, worn with Verdura jewelry.
Gaten Matarazzo
in a tan suit with black trim on the lapels, worn with a black dress shirt.