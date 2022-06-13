The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest stars hit the red carpet in show-stopping styles at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City 

By Brittany Talarico June 13, 2022 10:58 AM

1 of 35

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a custom, cutout Boss gown worn with Or & Elle jewelry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 35

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

in a pink satin Gucci design worn with a bold red lip.

3 of 35

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

hit all the right notes in a classic tuxedo (on him) and a romantic green Dolce & Gabbana gown worn with Tiffany & Co. jewelry (on her). 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 35

Billy Porter

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

wears a metallic jacquard double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit and a coordinating turtleneck, plus a silver braid in his hair. 

Advertisement

5 of 35

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

goes bridal in this white, goddess-like Giambattista Valli Couture gown teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

6 of 35

Sarah Paulson

Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

brings some high-fashion drama in this peplum Moschino design teamed with a bold red lip and slicked hair. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 35

Jennifer Hudson

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

in an off-the-shoulder Pamella Roland gown with a embellished bodice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 35

Andrew Garfield

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

in a velvet Tom Ford suit. 

Advertisement

9 of 35

Paris and Prince Jackson

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

in an ethereal blush tulle gown with golden embroidery (on her) and all-black suit (on him). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 35

Patti LuPone

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

commands the carpet in this velvet Christian Siriano gown featuring a peplum at the waist and statement train. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 35

Lea Michele

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a black Cong Tri gown with statement puff sleeves and a cutout bodice. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 35

Bowen Yang

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

looks dapper in a tuxedo with a gray velvet jacket. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 35

Ruth Negga

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

in a custom Armani Privé halter gown featuring a glittering skirt, plus diamond choker necklace and a red lip for a pop of color. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 35

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a black strapless Schiaparelli Couture design with statement Saturn danglers in her ears, also from the brand, and a chic braided hairstyle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 35

Judith Light

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

is effortlessly chic in Thom Browne. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 35

Jesse Williams

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

in a classic black tuxedo (with suspenders!). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 35

Uzo Aduba

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

wears a custom, off-the-shoulder custom Cong Tri gown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 35

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

coordinate in chic suited looks, a classic tuxedo on him and a sequin Pamella Roland suit on her. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 35

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

glows in a hot-pink, one-shoulder satin gown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 35

Marcia Gay Harden

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

in a bubblegum pink Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a built-in ruffled cape, plus Mindi Mond jewelry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 35

Jordan Roth

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

in a shimmering Luchen design worn with matching eye makeup and statement nails. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 35

Danielle Brooks

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a custom Viktorluna dress with jewelry from Adore Adorn and Swarovski, plus glittering silver Nina shoes to complement her metallic belt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 35

Phylicia Rashad

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

in a romantic patterned gown with ruffle detailing at the shoulder, plus colorful accessories. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 35

Zach Braff

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

ditches the black tuxedo in favor of a brown velvet look. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 35

Bernadette Peters

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

in an off-the-shoulder gown with lace detailing, worn with green statement jewelry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 35

Amber Ruffin

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

in a green Christian Siriano design worn with colorful pink earrings. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 35

Jonathan Groff

Credit: David M. Russell/CBS via Getty

in a black Lanvin suit worn with a geometric-patterned dress shirt. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 35

Julianne Hough

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

wears a black, off-the-shoulder Pamella Roland gown with sparkling chain detailing on the bodice. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 35

Kara Young

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

in a head-turning, copper Christian Siriano two-piece design and statement earrings. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 35

Darren Criss

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a black Givenchy suit worn with a white dress shirt with zipper detailing and a matching black mani. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 35

Phillipa Soo

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

in a skin-baring Byblos gown with a thigh-high slit and chain halter neckline. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 35

LaChanze

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

looks electric in this custom chartreuse Karen Sabag gown teamed with Fred Leighton jewelry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 35

Bebe Neuwirth

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

shows her support for the ACLU with a blue ribbon pinned to her strapless red gown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 35

Jennifer Simard

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

shines bright in a custom Peter Langer gown, worn with Verdura jewelry.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 35

Gaten Matarazzo

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a tan suit with black trim on the lapels, worn with a black dress shirt. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Brittany Talarico