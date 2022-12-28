The 2022 Rising Stars in Style — from the Red Carpet and Beyond!

Every year a slew of Hollywood stars make an impact in fashion as enormous as their talent.

This year, there were seven standout individuals and one beloved couple from film, television and music who quickly became high-fashion tastemakers.

Whether they were walking down the traditional step-and-repeat, appearing at exclusive events in their best dressed or, in the case of one celebrity, checking off their to-do lists in runway glamour, each of these stars proved their style savvy with every pose and strut.

Here, a look back at the stars who stepped into the fashion limelight in 2022.

Jenna Ortega

This year, filmland ushered in a new Scream Queen: Jenna Ortega.

Not only did horror's new gem attend her first Met Gala in May dressed in Valentino, the 20-year-old also became one to watch as she slayed her titular role in Netflix's Wednesday.

Throughout the series' press tour, Ortega and her stylist Enrique Melendez, tapped into a wardrobe of dark heroine outfits inspired by the Addams' daughter, starting with (drum roll please) a straight-off-the-runway lace Versace gown for the Wednesday premiere.

Described by Melendez as someone who "fully commits," Ortega also donned modern-day takes of Wednesday's white collar, a detail apt for the star who told PEOPLE earlier this month: "People have been telling me I look like her since I was 6 years old."

Quinta Brunson

Fashion class is in session!

While breaking out as the creator, writer and star of the Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, 33, simultaneously curated a roster of red carpet stunners — from ball gowns to sleek silhouettes — as lengthy as her successes.

Standing at nearly 5 feet tall, Brunson also proved that high-drama can pack a punch no matter the size. Exhibit A: the 2022 Emmys, where she stepped out in a custom Old Hollywood metallic Dolce & Gabbana gown (left) as timeless as her genius.

"thank you for being my 4'11 canvas and rocking these lewqs!" her stylist Bryon Javar said on Instagram.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Make way for the newlyweds!

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 27, have always been a stylish pair — the two did publicly debut their relationship at Paris Fashion Week after all.

Yet, during this year alone, the couple managed to squeeze in their second Met Gala appearance (taking the famous steps in Valentino) and rack up a catalog of couple's Fashion Week looks, including a runway debut at Vogue World: New York.

But, the most memorable of them all had to be their extravagant star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Fla., which saw the bride and groom take the aisle in a custom Valentino gown and Dior suit respectively.

Julia Fox

There's no one who inspires Julia Fox quite like herself — "I feel like I'm doing a service," she previously PEOPLE of her sartorial influence.

Whether she was taking the streets in her teeny-tiny pieces (some of them snipped by Fox herself), running errands in designer underwear or lighting up the red carpet with her matchbox clutch, the actress and mom, 32, quickly became an icon who always kept us on our toes.

She also took risks in beauty, becoming a sensation with her dramatic do-it-yourself eyeliner, her bleached eyebrows and her sprayed-on gray roots, which were a "love letter" to aging.

Timothée Chalamet

We all know of the blood-red Haider Ackermann backless jumpsuit worn by Timothée Chalamet for the Bones and All premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival. Well, the daring fashion moment was only a taste of the eye-catching outfits that were yet to come from the silver-screen heartthrob.

Already considered one of fashion's It boys, the Oscar nominee, 27, upped the ante this year with a handful of contemporary designs submerged in his cool flair. He wore Vivienne Westwood (and yes, the label's viral pearls) and some leather as he posed as British Vogue's first solo male cover star — just to name a couple of standout moments from the star.

Taylor Russell

She is beauty, she is grace, and she is definitely a couture queen!

Another standout in Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All crew was 28-year-old Canadian actress Taylor Russell, who plays the film's leading lady. Like her coster Chalamet, the rising star honed in on the avant-garde allure of fashion and was able to channel any and all looks from classic Old World dressing with Schiaparelli gowns to today's cool girl style à la Gucci.

Sadie Sink

When she arrived in Venice for the city's film festival in September, Sadie Sink made the red carpet her runway with a stop-and-stare Alexander McQueen gown (left).

But no matter where the Whale and Stranger Things actress went, she always brought along her retro and sophisticated sense of style. Also not afraid to experiment, Sink opted for both bold silhouettes, such as this red gown with cutouts, and soft fairytale pieces, much like this baby pink tulle dress.

Anitta

Sexiness comes in all styles and silhouettes for Anitta.

From her cheeky sparkly Mugler dress at the 2022 AMAs to becoming red carpet royalty at the Met Gala in a captivating royal purple pearl-draped chandelier gown, the Versions of Me singer, 29, proved to be a bombshell boundary-breaker with an empowering attitude.

"Be yourself, just try to find something that represents what you want to be and what you are when you look at yourself and not project you on other people," Anitta told PEOPLE of encouraging her younger fans to embrace their uniqueness.