The 2022 Rising Stars in Style — from the Red Carpet and Beyond!

Ahead, the nine celebrities who became this year's fashion luminaries

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 04:00 PM
American actress Sadie Sink at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Red carpet The Whale e Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award. Venice (Italy), September 4th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Jenna Ortega at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty; Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Every year a slew of Hollywood stars make an impact in fashion as enormous as their talent.

This year, there were seven standout individuals and one beloved couple from film, television and music who quickly became high-fashion tastemakers.

Whether they were walking down the traditional step-and-repeat, appearing at exclusive events in their best dressed or, in the case of one celebrity, checking off their to-do lists in runway glamour, each of these stars proved their style savvy with every pose and strut.

Here, a look back at the stars who stepped into the fashion limelight in 2022.

Jenna Ortega

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Jenna Marie Ortega is seen outside "Good Morning America" on November 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images); Jenna Ortega at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1768 -- Pictured: Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview on Friday, December 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Raymond Hall/GC Images; Gilbert Flores/Getty; Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

This year, filmland ushered in a new Scream Queen: Jenna Ortega.

Not only did horror's new gem attend her first Met Gala in May dressed in Valentino, the 20-year-old also became one to watch as she slayed her titular role in Netflix's Wednesday.

Throughout the series' press tour, Ortega and her stylist Enrique Melendez, tapped into a wardrobe of dark heroine outfits inspired by the Addams' daughter, starting with (drum roll please) a straight-off-the-runway lace Versace gown for the Wednesday premiere.

Described by Melendez as someone who "fully commits," Ortega also donned modern-day takes of Wednesday's white collar, a detail apt for the star who told PEOPLE earlier this month: "People have been telling me I look like her since I was 6 years old."

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Quinta Brunson attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety/getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Fashion class is in session!

While breaking out as the creator, writer and star of the Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, 33, simultaneously curated a roster of red carpet stunners — from ball gowns to sleek silhouettes — as lengthy as her successes.

Standing at nearly 5 feet tall, Brunson also proved that high-drama can pack a punch no matter the size. Exhibit A: the 2022 Emmys, where she stepped out in a custom Old Hollywood metallic Dolce & Gabbana gown (left) as timeless as her genius.

"thank you for being my 4'11 canvas and rocking these lewqs!" her stylist Bryon Javar said on Instagram.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham

English model Brooklyn Beckham and his wife US actress Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, October 15, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Gotham/Getty

Make way for the newlyweds!

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 27, have always been a stylish pair — the two did publicly debut their relationship at Paris Fashion Week after all.

Yet, during this year alone, the couple managed to squeeze in their second Met Gala appearance (taking the famous steps in Valentino) and rack up a catalog of couple's Fashion Week looks, including a runway debut at Vogue World: New York.

But, the most memorable of them all had to be their extravagant star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Fla., which saw the bride and groom take the aisle in a custom Valentino gown and Dior suit respectively.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox outfits
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (2)

There's no one who inspires Julia Fox quite like herself — "I feel like I'm doing a service," she previously PEOPLE of her sartorial influence.

Whether she was taking the streets in her teeny-tiny pieces (some of them snipped by Fox herself), running errands in designer underwear or lighting up the red carpet with her matchbox clutch, the actress and mom, 32, quickly became an icon who always kept us on our toes.

She also took risks in beauty, becoming a sensation with her dramatic do-it-yourself eyeliner, her bleached eyebrows and her sprayed-on gray roots, which were a "love letter" to aging.

Timothée Chalamet

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); US actor Timothee Chalamet poses during a photocall for the film "Bones And All" on November 12, 2022 in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
Samir Hussein/WireImage; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty

We all know of the blood-red Haider Ackermann backless jumpsuit worn by Timothée Chalamet for the Bones and All premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival. Well, the daring fashion moment was only a taste of the eye-catching outfits that were yet to come from the silver-screen heartthrob.

Already considered one of fashion's It boys, the Oscar nominee, 27, upped the ante this year with a handful of contemporary designs submerged in his cool flair. He wore Vivienne Westwood (and yes, the label's viral pearls) and some leather as he posed as British Vogue's first solo male cover star — just to name a couple of standout moments from the star.

Taylor Russell

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Taylor Russell attends the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Russell attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)Taylor Russell at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jeff Spicer/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

She is beauty, she is grace, and she is definitely a couture queen!

Another standout in Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All crew was 28-year-old Canadian actress Taylor Russell, who plays the film's leading lady. Like her coster Chalamet, the rising star honed in on the avant-garde allure of fashion and was able to channel any and all looks from classic Old World dressing with Schiaparelli gowns to today's cool girl style à la Gucci.

Sadie Sink

American actress Sadie Sink at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Red carpet The Whale e Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award. Venice (Italy), September 4th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Sadie Sink attends "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Sadie Sink attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage

When she arrived in Venice for the city's film festival in September, Sadie Sink made the red carpet her runway with a stop-and-stare Alexander McQueen gown (left).

But no matter where the Whale and Stranger Things actress went, she always brought along her retro and sophisticated sense of style. Also not afraid to experiment, Sink opted for both bold silhouettes, such as this red gown with cutouts, and soft fairytale pieces, much like this baby pink tulle dress.

Anitta

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Anitta attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Anitta attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty (2)

Sexiness comes in all styles and silhouettes for Anitta.

From her cheeky sparkly Mugler dress at the 2022 AMAs to becoming red carpet royalty at the Met Gala in a captivating royal purple pearl-draped chandelier gown, the Versions of Me singer, 29, proved to be a bombshell boundary-breaker with an empowering attitude.

"Be yourself, just try to find something that represents what you want to be and what you are when you look at yourself and not project you on other people," Anitta told PEOPLE of encouraging her younger fans to embrace their uniqueness.

Related Articles
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Jodie Turner-Smith Best Dressed 2022
Jodie Turner-Smith — PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2022 — Describes Her Style: 'Vibrant! Vivacious! Joyful!'
best dressed 2022 tout
PEOPLE's Best-Dressed Stars of 2022, from Florence Pugh to Jodie Turner-Smith
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe! All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress
11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
kelly rowland, meghan trainor, and anitta 2022 amas
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards
Timothée Chalamet
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Predictions: What Will the Stars Wear?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Anitta Flaunts Her Curves in a Custom Body-Hugging Gown at 2022 AMAs — and Flashes a Cheeky Pose!
emma stone, kerry washington, hailey bieber
See All the Chic Looks from the Stars at the Academy Museum Gala
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Editors' Picks: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards
gigi-hadid, kylie jenner; maisie williams
All of the Stars Who Rocked the '90s Bleached Eyebrow Trend at Paris Fashion Week
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Make Their Runway Debut During Vogue World Show at NYFW 