See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

01 of 14 Laverne Cox Michael Buckner/Getty Laverne Cox brings the drama to the blue carpet with her green patterned Collina Strada gown with an exaggerated silhouette at her waist. She pairs the look with gold jewelry and silver shoes for a mixed-metallic feel.

02 of 14 Shania Twain Amy Sussman/Getty Shania Twain pays homage to one of her most iconic looks — the leopard-print set from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" video from 1998. Her custom Rodarte gown is a modern take on the classic.

03 of 14 Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Todd Williamson/Getty Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell get the band back together on the carpet at the show wearing coordinated suits. Mitchell opts for matching jacket and trousers while Thompson goes for teal trousers and a velvet green jacket.

04 of 14 Olivia Wilde Amy Sussman/Getty Don't Worry Director Olivia Wilde makes a daring appearance in a nipple-baring Dior gown that leaves little to the imagination. She opts for understated glam, letting her gown do all the talking.

05 of 14 Mj Rodriguez Amy Sussman/Getty Mj Rodriguez's Giambattista Valli gown is what dreams are made of. The dreamy white gown floats around the star on the carpet, and she dresses it up even more with an elegant updo and jewels.

06 of 14 Carrie Underwood Todd Williamson/Getty Carrie Underwood's suit screams holiday glam. The black and gold set, covered in sequined and beaded flowers, is dressed up with gold shoes and jewels.

07 of 14 Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts Todd Williamson/Getty Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts have a matchy-matchy moment on the purple carpet. The couple coordinate their green outfits, with Nash wearing a body-hugging light green dress and Betts opting for a rich shade of green in her tracksuit.

08 of 14 Billy Porter Amy Sussman/Getty Billy Porter brings all the goth-glam vibes with this ruffled suit. He amps up the look with statement jewelry and a dramatic smokey eye.

09 of 14 Heidi Klum Lisa O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Heidi Klum's green and white look brings sunny vibes to the purple carpet. She pairs her dress with thigh-high white boots for added drama.

10 of 14 Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Todd Williamson/Getty Sarah Hyland stands out on the carpet in her ultra-mini Vera Wang dress. The ruffled number pairs perfectly with Hyland's black heels and Adams' black and white suit.

11 of 14 Carmen Electra Chris Polk/Getty It's an electric look for Carmen Electra. She pairs her sparkly silver bra top with a black skirt and silver bag. The actress and model's hair is swept back off her face in a tight, high ponytail.

12 of 14 Ellen Pompeo Frazer Harrison/WireImage Ellen Pompeo makes a glamorous appearance with her Grey's Anatomy co-stars wearing a sparkly red and blue jumpsuit. Her hair is left down and in soft waves, and her look is completed with blue heels.

13 of 14 Karamo Brown Amy Sussman/Getty You won't find a boring black suit on Karamo Brown. The Queer Eye star instead opts for a bright green number with black boots and black button-up.