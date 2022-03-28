Zoë Kravitz Channels Audrey Hepburn in Saint Laurent Dress at 2022 Oscars
Old Hollywood meets New Hollywood at the 2022 Academy Awards!
Zoë Kravitz hit the red carpet for the 2022 Oscars in a baby pink strapless gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The star of The Batman paired the look with a stunning diamond necklace, understated makeup and her Audrey Hepburn-esque baby bangs. In addition to starring in the year's top box office hit (so far), Kravitz is also one of the night's presenters—so it's fitting she dressed the part.
Her Oscars gown is just the latest in a string of high-fashion looks from the label. On Friday, the 33-year-old actress attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party in L.A., hosted by Vaccarello. Kravitz, who is a global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, wore a black off-the-shoulder top and jeans, and posed alongside Hailey Bieber and Charlotte Lawrence at the event.
Kravitz has also supported Saint Laurent throughout The Batman press tour, wearing a black halter gown with strategically placed cutouts from the label to the London premiere, as well as a sleek black trench coat while promoting the film in Paris.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.