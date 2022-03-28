Zoë Kravitz Channels Audrey Hepburn in Saint Laurent Dress at 2022 Oscars

Zoë Kravitz hit the red carpet for the 2022 Oscars in a baby pink strapless gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The star of The Batman paired the look with a stunning diamond necklace, understated makeup and her Audrey Hepburn-esque baby bangs. In addition to starring in the year's top box office hit (so far), Kravitz is also one of the night's presenters—so it's fitting she dressed the part.