Oscars 2022: All of the Standout Men's Fashion Moments at the Academy Awards

From Wesley Snipes' formal shorts to Timothée Chalamet's shirtless, sequined look, these celebrity guys brought their best style game to the 2022 Oscars red carpet 

By Andrea Wurzburger March 27, 2022 10:52 PM

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog actor and Best Supporting Actor nominee stood out in Bottega Veneta on the red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet

Credit: Getty

The Dune star wasn't afraid to show some skin, going shirtless underneath a sequined blazer by Louis Vuitton and accessorizing with Cartier jewels. 

Daniel Kaluuya

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The Academy Award-winning actor stood out in a bright green, double-breasted tuxedo jacket. 

Simu Liu

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Liu was red-y to "make an impression" at his first Oscars, he told ABC, in a custom Versace ensemble.

Wesley Snipes

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Presenter Snipes wore a monochrome maroon ensemble, shaking things up by wearing formal shorts on the red carpet. 

Andrew Garfield

Credit: Getty

The Oscar-nominated actor looked classy, dressed in a velvet tux and tie by Saint Laurent.

David Oyelowo

Credit: ABC via Getty

Oyelowo stood out in a bright-colored, floral-print tuxedo, with embroidered bees on the front. 

John Leguizamo

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Leguizamo, who voices Bruno in the Best Animated Feature Film winner, Encanto, looked dapper in a velvet, emerald tuxedo. 

Wilmer Valderrama

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Encanto's Valderrama added a pop of color with green piping along the lapel of his velvet tux. 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Game of Thrones actor and executive producer for Best Animated Feature Film nominee Flee was one of the few men to don a cream tuxedo at the 2022 Academy Awards. 

Brad Goreski

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The fashion stylist and E! correspondent was on the prowl in his animal-print tux. 

By Andrea Wurzburger