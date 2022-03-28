Oscars 2022: All of the Standout Men's Fashion Moments at the Academy Awards
From Wesley Snipes' formal shorts to Timothée Chalamet's shirtless, sequined look, these celebrity guys brought their best style game to the 2022 Oscars red carpet
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog actor and Best Supporting Actor nominee stood out in Bottega Veneta on the red carpet.
Timothée Chalamet
The Dune star wasn't afraid to show some skin, going shirtless underneath a sequined blazer by Louis Vuitton and accessorizing with Cartier jewels.
Daniel Kaluuya
The Academy Award-winning actor stood out in a bright green, double-breasted tuxedo jacket.
Simu Liu
Liu was red-y to "make an impression" at his first Oscars, he told ABC, in a custom Versace ensemble.
Wesley Snipes
Presenter Snipes wore a monochrome maroon ensemble, shaking things up by wearing formal shorts on the red carpet.
Andrew Garfield
The Oscar-nominated actor looked classy, dressed in a velvet tux and tie by Saint Laurent.
David Oyelowo
Oyelowo stood out in a bright-colored, floral-print tuxedo, with embroidered bees on the front.
John Leguizamo
Leguizamo, who voices Bruno in the Best Animated Feature Film winner, Encanto, looked dapper in a velvet, emerald tuxedo.
Wilmer Valderrama
Encanto's Valderrama added a pop of color with green piping along the lapel of his velvet tux.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
The Game of Thrones actor and executive producer for Best Animated Feature Film nominee Flee was one of the few men to don a cream tuxedo at the 2022 Academy Awards.
Brad Goreski
The fashion stylist and E! correspondent was on the prowl in his animal-print tux.