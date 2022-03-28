See Every Look Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall Wore to Host the 2022 Oscars
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall brought the laughs and the looks to the 2022 Academy Awards
Amy Schumer Wrapped Up the Red Carpet in a Bow
The comedian stunned on the red carpet in a a custom navy and black velvet bow gown with shattered crystal embroidery by Oscar de la Renta.
Wanda Sykes Walked the Red Carpet in a White Tux
Wanda Sykes dressed to impress in a crisp, white, wide-legged Sergio Hudson tuxedo.
Regina Hall Rocked a Romantic Vera Wang Gown
Regina Hall looked stunning in a sheer, brown custom Vera Wang gown. She accessorized with Pomellato jewels, Tyler Ellis clutch and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
First Change
For the opening monologue, Schumer stuck with her gown, while Wanda Sykes donned a similar suit by Christian Siriano and Regina Hall swapped out her Vera Wang gown for a white, off-the-shoulder gown with dramatic sleeves.
Amy Schumer Gives Her Gown a Moment
Schumer continued to wear her Oscar de la Renta gown for her solo moment at the top of the show.
Regina Hall Looks Pretty in Pink
Hall made another costume change into a pale pink, off-the-shoulder floral gown with sheer sleeves.
Looking for Love
The romantic look was fitting for Hall, who took to the stage with the express gathering eligible bachelors.
Sykes Sparkles on Stage
Sykes swapped out her white suit for a sequined one when she took the stage for a second time.
Getting Into Character
When the hosts returned again, they paid homage to some of this year's most notable characters. Sykes dressed as Richard Williams as a nod to King Richard — complete with a cart full of tennis balls and a beard — while Regina Hall donned a Tammy Faye Bakker costume in tribute to The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
"Damn," Sykes exclaimed while pulling at her short shorts. "No wonder Richard Williams was so stressed. His junk was squished."
Her Spidey Senses Are Tingling
Meanwhile, Amy Schumer dropped in on the Oscars stage in full Spider-Man cosplay — and was left hanging by her two co-hosts when it was revealed she misunderstood the assignment.
"We're supposed to dress as our favorite movie, right?" she asked Sykes, who then stormed off the stage with Hall, leaving Schumer hanging from the ceiling. "Okay, I do not know how to get down," she said, asking for an assist from Marvel.
A Little Black Dress for Amy
Schumer swapped looks once more towards the end of the ceremony, wearing a black blazer mini-dress with feathers and sequins across the hem and cuffs and her hair in a high ponytail.
Ready for Bed
The trio ended the night in coordinating silk pajama sets (with La Ligne pajamas and Ugg slippers for Schumer, La Ligne pajamas and pink fuzzy slides for Sykes and Alexandre Birman sandals for Hall), letting us all know that it was time to stop giving out awards and start our nighttime routine.