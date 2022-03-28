See Every Look Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall Wore to Host the 2022 Oscars

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer dropped in on the Oscars stage in full Spider-Man cosplay — and was left hanging by her two co-hosts when it was revealed she misunderstood the assignment.

"We're supposed to dress as our favorite movie, right?" she asked Sykes, who then stormed off the stage with Hall, leaving Schumer hanging from the ceiling. "Okay, I do not know how to get down," she said, asking for an assist from Marvel.