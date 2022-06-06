See All of Vanessa Hudgens' Show-Stopping Outfits at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Vanessa Hudgens stunned in not one, but seven looks throughout the night as host of the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Here's a look at all of her amazing outfits

By Skyler Caruso June 06, 2022 12:06 AM

Red Carpet Glam

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens kicked off the MTV Video and Music Awards in a custom, royal blue Vera Wang mini-dress accented with a flowing train for a dramatic serve on the red carpet.

Glitz and Gold

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Hudgens dazzled in a sequin, gold mini-dress as she made her grand entrance onto the awards show stage.

Styling Set

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Hudgens quick-changed into a super-stylish set consisting of a bandana-like bralette top and an ultra mini-skirt with a sexy slit, held together by multicolored safety pins.

Trendy Tracksuit

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Squid Game, but make it sparkle! In a nod to Netflix's horror hit, Hudgens put a stylish spin on the infamous tracksuit and rocked a two-piece bedazzled version bursting with color.

Cowgirl Cuteness

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

On par with the pop culture references, Hudgens put a twist on the Euphoria scene with Cassie's "Oklahoma!" look and dressed in similar blue gingham, but paired it with a cowgirl hat for a full yeehaw! moment.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Seemingly taking style inspiration from Ariana Grande, Hudgens stepped out in a flouncy, pink mini-dress with her hair slicked back in a super-high ponytail, finishing the look with dangling earrings.

Power to the Wig!

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

For her last look of the night, Hudgens put a twist on The Batman's Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, and opted for a skin-tight catsuit, knee-high black boots and a bright red wig to top the 'fit off.

By Skyler Caruso