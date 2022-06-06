The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and more stars hit the red carpet in show-stopping looks for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

By Skyler Caruso June 05, 2022 11:06 PM

1 of 15

Sophia Di Martino

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

stunned in an all-red ensemble finished with an intricate embroidered jacket for an award-winning look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

is the queen of a plunging neckline, and hit the red carpet in one of her hottest yet as the MTV Generation Award recipient.

3 of 15

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

dressed to impress as host of the evening in a royal blue, custom Vera Wang high-low ensemble.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Jamie Campbell Bower

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

in a classic black-and-white ensemble finished with effortlessly cool shades.

Advertisement

5 of 15

Lana Condor

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

popped in a pink-on-pink Valentino two-piece set paired with coordinating tights and sky-high pumps.

6 of 15

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

stepped out in designer. Charli stunned in full Prada, donning a simple tank on top and a brown skirt detailed with red floral appliqué.

Dixie donned a strapless, YSL dress: sweetheart neckline on top, sequin flare on the bottom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Diplo

Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/getty

in a color-blocked collared shirt, bold cowboy boots and wide-leg trousers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Awkwafina

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

in an eye-catching ensemble, rocking an oversized yellow suit with a bright green top underneath.

Advertisement

9 of 15

Paris Hilton

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

dazzled head-to-toe in a baby-blue sequin dress paired with fingerless metallic gloves.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Jenna Ortega

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

stepped out in a dainty little black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, paired with ultra-high platform heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Sofia Carson

Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/getty

in a striped gown with exaggerated, flowy sleeves paired with silver metallic heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Rae Sremmurd

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

shined on the carpet. Swae Lee pulled up in an oversized, gold bomber jacket and denim jeans detailed with lace appliqué, while Slim Jxmmi went shirtless in a cropped, silver jacket accessorized with chunky chains.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Rachel Lindsay

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

looked pretty in pink sporting an oversized, co-ord suit set with a shirtless cropped blazer on top and baggy trousers on the bottom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Kim Lee

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

in a plunging sweetheart, strapless bodice overlaid with a black-and-silver skirt detailed with feathers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Bethenny Frankel

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

in a red mini-dress complete with statement floral details, plus strappy, butterfly heels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Skyler Caruso