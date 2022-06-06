The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and more stars hit the red carpet in show-stopping looks for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Sophia Di Martino
stunned in an all-red ensemble finished with an intricate embroidered jacket for an award-winning look.
Jennifer Lopez
is the queen of a plunging neckline, and hit the red carpet in one of her hottest yet as the MTV Generation Award recipient.
Vanessa Hudgens
dressed to impress as host of the evening in a royal blue, custom Vera Wang high-low ensemble.
Jamie Campbell Bower
in a classic black-and-white ensemble finished with effortlessly cool shades.
Lana Condor
popped in a pink-on-pink Valentino two-piece set paired with coordinating tights and sky-high pumps.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio
stepped out in designer. Charli stunned in full Prada, donning a simple tank on top and a brown skirt detailed with red floral appliqué.
Dixie donned a strapless, YSL dress: sweetheart neckline on top, sequin flare on the bottom.
Diplo
in a color-blocked collared shirt, bold cowboy boots and wide-leg trousers.
Awkwafina
in an eye-catching ensemble, rocking an oversized yellow suit with a bright green top underneath.
Paris Hilton
dazzled head-to-toe in a baby-blue sequin dress paired with fingerless metallic gloves.
Jenna Ortega
stepped out in a dainty little black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, paired with ultra-high platform heels.
Sofia Carson
in a striped gown with exaggerated, flowy sleeves paired with silver metallic heels.
Rae Sremmurd
shined on the carpet. Swae Lee pulled up in an oversized, gold bomber jacket and denim jeans detailed with lace appliqué, while Slim Jxmmi went shirtless in a cropped, silver jacket accessorized with chunky chains.
Rachel Lindsay
looked pretty in pink sporting an oversized, co-ord suit set with a shirtless cropped blazer on top and baggy trousers on the bottom.
Kim Lee
in a plunging sweetheart, strapless bodice overlaid with a black-and-silver skirt detailed with feathers.
Bethenny Frankel
in a red mini-dress complete with statement floral details, plus strappy, butterfly heels.