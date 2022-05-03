See the Stars of Bridgerton at the 2022 Met Gala

Dearest reader, the time has come for fashion's biggest night. See which Bridgerton stars scored an invite to the 2022 Met Gala — and what they wore! 

By Andrea Wurzburger May 02, 2022 10:25 PM

Nicola Coughlan

Credit: Getty

Feathers for Penelope Featherington? Groundbreaking. Nicola Coughlan wore a pink and black ballgown, complete with feathers, puff sleeves and full-length gloves, by Richard Quinn. 

Phoebe Dynevor

Credit: Getty

Bow down to the Duchess! Phoebe Dynevor traded in her usual corset for a much more skin-bearing look. The actress wore an intricate, sheer Louis Vuitton number to the 2022 Met Gala. 

Simone Ashley

Credit: Getty

That's Vicountess Bridgerton to you! Simone Ashley, heroine of Bridgerton season 2, looked oh-so-glamorous in a crop top and black skirt by Moschino. 

Regé-Jean Page

Credit: Shutterstock

The Duke of Hastings has arrived at the 2022 Met Gala! Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon, Duke of Hastings, in season 1 of Bridgerton (but did not return for season 2) wore a glittery, navy velvet tux and custom brooch by Graziela that left him sparkling on the red carpet. 

By Andrea Wurzburger