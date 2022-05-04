All About Ciara's Luminescent Met Gala 2022 Beauty Look, Straight from Her Pros

Fashion's biggest event was back on its rightful night – and Ciara lead the charge of celebrities who were on their fashion A-game for the theme (In America: An Anthology of Fashion) and dress code: gilded glamour.

And Ciara took the instructions seriously, bringing all the glitz to the event. She let PEOPLE go inside her process with makeup artist Yolonda Frederick and hairstylist Cesar DeLeön Ramîrez to see how the whole ensemble came together.

"Whenever I get to be a part of the Met Gala, it's always a special moment," says Frederick. "It's literally one of the highlights of the year for creatives. We get to really push the envelope with our creativity outside of what we normally do for events throughout the year. It's super exciting!"

Scroll through to see their process, a month in the making, come to life.