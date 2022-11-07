From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala

The stars turned out in their most glamorous looks for the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. See all the head-turning ensembles from the event 

By Hedy Phillips
and
Lauren Lieberman
Published on November 7, 2022
01 of 30

Olivia Wilde

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

The star of Wilde's outfit was her long red Gucci gloves. She paired them with a purple and silver chevron-print Gucci dress and red heels.

02 of 30

Jodie Turner-Smith

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Turner-Smith wowed on the purple carpet in a black and gold Gucci gown that shimmered and shook with every move she made.

03 of 30

Kendall Jenner

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Jenner wore a black, silver and sheer Burc Akyol gown. She paired the daring dress with black heels and soft waves in her hair.

04 of 30

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)
Michael Kovac/Getty for LACMA

Gucci is for lovers! Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford made their red carpet couple debut wrapped in a Gucci blanket, teamed with matching sleepwear from the brand.

05 of 30

Salma Hayek

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Hayek wore a multicolored Gucci gown and matching gloves for the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

06 of 30

Kim Kardashian

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Kardashian's ice-blonde hair stood out against her black Balenciaga gown. She paired the body-con dress from the fashion house's 51st Couture collection with black gloves and heels.

07 of 30

Kathryn Hahn

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Hahn wore an all-black suited AZ Factory look with exaggerated sleeves and gloves for the LACMA event.

08 of 30

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Elba

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba wore complementary all-black Gucci looks with pops of color. He paired his textured black suit with burgundy bow tie, and she added flair in the form of bright green earrings.

09 of 30

Adrien Brody

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Brody cut a dashing figure in his black tux. He completed his look with a black bow tie and shoes.

10 of 30

Taron Egerton

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Egerton went for a colorblock look with his dark tux jacket paired with light pants.

11 of 30

Carey Mulligan

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Mulligan packed on the sparkle via her Gucci dress and suit jacket dripping in sequins and jewels.

12 of 30

Elizabeth Banks

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Banks brought the drama to the LACMA carpet with her backless black gown with sequin skirt. She wore her hair long and pin straight and embellished the look with earrings and a bangle.

13 of 30

Sebastian Stan

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Stan's subtle navy and black look coordinated with the blue carpet at the star-studded event.

14 of 30

Stella Maxwell

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Maxwell wore a black Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and strappy back that accentuated her shoulders.

15 of 30

Simu Liu

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Liu kept his tux more low key by keeping the top few buttons of his shirt undone and pairing it with a gold chain and loafers.

16 of 30

Heidi Klum

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Klum paired her plunging, purple sequin Rodarte gown with a bright red clutch.

17 of 30

Julia Garner

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Garner went full Gucci for the LACMA gala, wearing a black and green Gucci gown and a full face of Gucci Beauty products.

18 of 30

Sydney Sweeney

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Sweeney went for ballerina chic in a soft pink Giambattista Valli dress paired with matching tights and blinged-out platforms.

19 of 30

Elliot Page & Mae Martin

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Page and Martin wore complementary tuxes in navy blue and black.

20 of 30

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Hilton wore a barely there silver Jasmin Erbaş Couture look on the red carpet. She tied her hair into a high ponytail and accessorized with silver jewelry. Reum complemented Hilton's look in a classic black tux.

21 of 30

Sandra Oh

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Oh's all-over floral-print Giambattista Valli gown also included 3-D petal accents.

22 of 30

Jared Leto

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Leto matched his fuchsia Gucci suit to his pink dip-dyed hair. He completed the look with black gloves.

23 of 30

Addison Rae

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Rae's sparkly LILY et Cie gown included a plunging neckline that she accessorized with a beaded necklace.

24 of 30

Jude Law

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Law put a twist on the classic suit by opting for a brown jacket and black turtleneck.

25 of 30

Lindsey Vonn

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Vonn matched her glam to her striped blue and gold suit with shimmery eye makeup and soft wavy hair.

26 of 30

David Dobrik

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Dobrik wore a sleek blue and black tux with classic black shoes.

27 of 30

Laura Harrier

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Getty

Harrier wore a sleek hooded Saint Laurent look with chunky bangles.

28 of 30

Quinta Brunson

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Brunson wore a dreamy Rani Zakhem strapless couture gown with sheer black gloves.

29 of 30

Andrew Garfield

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Garfield added a burst of color with his light yellow shirt under his patterned Gucci suit.

30 of 30

Alessandra Ambrosio

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals

Ambrosio wore a structured Jean Paul Gaultier look, complete with silver belt and boots.

