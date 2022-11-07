From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala

01 of 30 Olivia Wilde Getty The star of Wilde's outfit was her long red Gucci gloves. She paired them with a purple and silver chevron-print Gucci dress and red heels.

02 of 30 Jodie Turner-Smith Getty Turner-Smith wowed on the purple carpet in a black and gold Gucci gown that shimmered and shook with every move she made.

03 of 30 Kendall Jenner Getty Jenner wore a black, silver and sheer Burc Akyol gown. She paired the daring dress with black heels and soft waves in her hair.

04 of 30 Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Michael Kovac/Getty for LACMA Gucci is for lovers! Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford made their red carpet couple debut wrapped in a Gucci blanket, teamed with matching sleepwear from the brand.

05 of 30 Salma Hayek Getty Hayek wore a multicolored Gucci gown and matching gloves for the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

06 of 30 Kim Kardashian Getty Kardashian's ice-blonde hair stood out against her black Balenciaga gown. She paired the body-con dress from the fashion house's 51st Couture collection with black gloves and heels.

07 of 30 Kathryn Hahn Getty Hahn wore an all-black suited AZ Factory look with exaggerated sleeves and gloves for the LACMA event.

08 of 30 Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Elba Getty Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba wore complementary all-black Gucci looks with pops of color. He paired his textured black suit with burgundy bow tie, and she added flair in the form of bright green earrings.

09 of 30 Adrien Brody Getty Brody cut a dashing figure in his black tux. He completed his look with a black bow tie and shoes.

10 of 30 Taron Egerton Getty Egerton went for a colorblock look with his dark tux jacket paired with light pants.

11 of 30 Carey Mulligan Getty Mulligan packed on the sparkle via her Gucci dress and suit jacket dripping in sequins and jewels.

12 of 30 Elizabeth Banks Getty Banks brought the drama to the LACMA carpet with her backless black gown with sequin skirt. She wore her hair long and pin straight and embellished the look with earrings and a bangle.

13 of 30 Sebastian Stan Getty Stan's subtle navy and black look coordinated with the blue carpet at the star-studded event.

14 of 30 Stella Maxwell Getty Maxwell wore a black Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and strappy back that accentuated her shoulders.

15 of 30 Simu Liu Getty Liu kept his tux more low key by keeping the top few buttons of his shirt undone and pairing it with a gold chain and loafers.

16 of 30 Heidi Klum Getty Klum paired her plunging, purple sequin Rodarte gown with a bright red clutch.

17 of 30 Julia Garner Getty Garner went full Gucci for the LACMA gala, wearing a black and green Gucci gown and a full face of Gucci Beauty products.

18 of 30 Sydney Sweeney Sweeney went for ballerina chic in a soft pink Giambattista Valli dress paired with matching tights and blinged-out platforms.

19 of 30 Elliot Page & Mae Martin Page and Martin wore complementary tuxes in navy blue and black.

20 of 30 Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Hilton wore a barely there silver Jasmin Erbaş Couture look on the red carpet. She tied her hair into a high ponytail and accessorized with silver jewelry. Reum complemented Hilton's look in a classic black tux.

21 of 30 Sandra Oh Oh's all-over floral-print Giambattista Valli gown also included 3-D petal accents.

22 of 30 Jared Leto Leto matched his fuchsia Gucci suit to his pink dip-dyed hair. He completed the look with black gloves.

23 of 30 Addison Rae Rae's sparkly LILY et Cie gown included a plunging neckline that she accessorized with a beaded necklace.

24 of 30 Jude Law Getty Law put a twist on the classic suit by opting for a brown jacket and black turtleneck.

25 of 30 Lindsey Vonn Getty Vonn matched her glam to her striped blue and gold suit with shimmery eye makeup and soft wavy hair.

26 of 30 David Dobrik Getty Dobrik wore a sleek blue and black tux with classic black shoes.

27 of 30 Laura Harrier Getty Harrier wore a sleek hooded Saint Laurent look with chunky bangles.

28 of 30 Quinta Brunson Brunson wore a dreamy Rani Zakhem strapless couture gown with sheer black gloves.

29 of 30 Andrew Garfield Garfield added a burst of color with his light yellow shirt under his patterned Gucci suit.