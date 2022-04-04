Lady Gaga Brings Old-School Elegance to 2022 Grammys in Sleek Black Gown with Sweeping White Train

A retro updo showed off Lady Gaga's dazzling diamond jewelry on a night when she's nominated for five awards for Love for Sale, her collaborative album with Tony Bennett

When your past looks have featured an egg, hot pants and a David Bowie reference, it's safe to say all eyes will be on you when you hit the red carpet.

And Lady Gaga came to play when she arrived at the 64th Grammy Awards wearing a one-shoulder black and white gown by Armani Privé that featured a sweeping white train and open back. She finished the look with a retro updo that showed off her dazzling jewelry by Tiffany & Co — a yellow gold and platinum necklace featuring morganites and diamonds, as well as yellow gold and platinum earrings with purple spinels and diamonds.

Gaga and Tony Bennett are nominated for five awards, including album of the year, at the 2022 Grammys for their collaborative album Love for Sale.

It's been a busy few weeks for the 36-year-old megastar. Just last weekend, Gaga had not one, but two memorable looks at the Oscars.

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, Gaga wore a pastel yellow tulle Rodarte ball gown. She then made a quick change for the ceremony, presenting Best Picture alongside Liza Minnelli in a glittering Ralph Lauren Collection tuxedo jumpsuit.

Although she won awards at both the 2020 Grammys and the pared-down 2021 ceremony, Gaga's last appearance at the awards show was in 2019. She wore a silver strapless Celine by Hedi Slimane gown and over 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the occasion.