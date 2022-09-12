Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to 2022 Emmys in a Timeless Valentino Gown

Zendaya is a modern-day fashion icon, but for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards she was all about old-school Hollywood glamour.

Styled by image architect Law Roach, the Euphoria star donned a strapless all-black Valentino ball gown, which featured a corseted bodice cinched with bow-adorned belt, a circular train and pockets.

She teamed the look with Bulgari jewelry and a retro bouffant hairstyle tied back with a black satin headband.

"I'm on my way🖤 Emmys 2022," Zendaya captioned an Instagram photo of herself in the gown.

Zendaya, 26, was nominated for four categories for her work on Euphoria, including outstanding drama series, and, for the second year, outstanding lead actress in a drama series, for which she took home the statue.

Shortly after her win, Roach posted an Instagram declaring "she's a WINNER Baby" alongside a glam shot of the star before she hit the red carpet.

She was also nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics, recognized for her musical collaboration on "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired.". This makes Zendaya the first Black woman to be nominated in both songwriting and acting in the same year.

While known for her trailblazing talent, Zendaya is also a prominent player in the fashion field. Since her early red carpet appearances, she's served an impressive roster of breathtaking looks.

Honored as one of TIME 100's Most Influential People of 2022, she attended the TIME 100 Gala in an archival color-blocked Bob Mackie gown from the Fall 1998 collection.

The dress' deep-v constructed neckline highlighted her Bulgari High Jewelry necklace, which housed more than 49 carats of diamonds and three diamond rings set in platinum.

Alongside her gown genius, The Greatest Showman star is also well accustomed to a powerhouse suit. From her waist-cinching Sportmax suit at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty to her minimalist gray Fear of God look, Zendaya always proves she can shake things up in the style department.

Zendaya's catalog of show-stopping looks have also turned her into a Met Gala favorite (the star has atttended five times!).

Fashion's biggest night holds some of her most memorable looks – it's where transformed into a Cinderella princess, became a Fausto Puglisi goddess and channeled the gallant Joan of Arc (and that's just to name a few).

"When it comes to fashion, there's nothing that Zendaya won't try," Roach told PEOPLE of "his fashion soulmate" in 2019, the Bulgari ambassador was featured on PEOPLE's Best Dressed List. "After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time."

"Her looks are so unexpected and she's constantly evolving. She's really talented in that way," he told PEOPLE in 2021. "There's no one thing that defines Zendaya."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.