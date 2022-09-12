Selena Gomez Slays at the Emmys (Yes, That's an 'Only Murders in the Building' Joke) in Sleek White Gown

Selena Gomez cut a killer figure (sorry, we did it again) at this year's Emmys.

The singer and actress, who is styled by Kate Young, wore a beaded high-neck gown with a silver clutch from the fashion house to present at the Emmy Awards. She also wore metallic shoes and bold jewelry — including green tassel earrings. As a finishing touch, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik gave her an "illusion emerald" manicure.

To complement the gown's silhouette, her hair was pulled into an updo by hairstylist Marissa Marino using Moroccanoil products. "We wanted something up and sleek to complement the high neckline on her white gown while still having some volume in the front," Marino tells PEOPLE. "It's always a collaborative process, which is nice to meld all of our ideas together to get the final product."

"We started by giving her hair a nice rich brown gloss and Moroccanoil Treatment to ensure it would be super shiny," Marino says. "I then blow-dried her hair smooth. Next, I separated out the crown section of her hair and clipped it out of the way. I pulled the rest of her hair into a sleek high ponytail and tamed flyaways with Moroccanoil Styling Gel Strong. Once the ponytail was secured, I curled the crown section of her hair and molded it into a voluminous side sweep and held it in place using Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Extra Strong. I tied all of the hair into a bun to complete the look. I then sprayed Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine all over to give extra shine."

Gomez, 30, may have been overlooked for a nomination of her own, but her Only Murders in the Building team still earned an impressive number of nods at this year's Emmy Awards. The Hulu show is nominated for comedy series, a handful of behind-the-scenes awards and acting awards for members of the cast.

"Marty and I, and the whole team at Only Murders in the Building, are thrilled with our nominations. We're also loving that our crucial partner Selena Gomez is recognized as a producer in the Best Comedy Series category," Martin Short and Steve Martin — who are both nominated for lead actor in a comedy series — said in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE.

Nathan Lane, nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for playing Teddy Dimas in the show, has yet to win a Primetime Emmy, though he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his voiceover work.

"I couldn't be happier or more thrilled by this nomination," Lane said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "My great thanks to everyone involved especially the director Cherien Dabis and the writers of The Boy From 6B, Stephen Markley and Ben Phillipe, our great crew, the brilliant John Hoffman, and most importantly, Steve, Marty, and Selena who make for the happiest set in town."

Jane Lynch was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Only Murders and shared her delight in a short statement shared with PEOPLE. "How thrilled am I to have been a part of the best of the best?" the Glee actress said. "This nomination is the delicious cherry on top of a beautiful cake."

Gomez, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday in a beautiful peach Versace dress with her closest friends, plays Mabel on the popular Hulu TV show that wrapped its second season earlier this summer.

The finale, which found the trio of sleuths — Gomez's Mabel, Short's Oliver and Martin's Charles — solving the mystery yet again, set up the third season of the show, which has already been greenlit.

Series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman exclusively revealed to PEOPLE how the team managed to pull the major killer reveal (with a huge celebrity cameo).

"This finale is one of my favorite episodes we've done — as everyone was all in on every aspect, just brilliantly," Hoffman said. "And it feels, like our show, like a quintessential 'classic meets modern' bit of madness that hopefully puts a fresh spin on, and affectionate nod to, a proper Agatha Christie-type ending to a mystery."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.