Reese Witherspoon Dazzles in Midnight Blue Sequins and 210+ Carats of Tiffany & Co. Jewels at the Emmys

Reese Witherspoon shared a behind-the-scenes look at her getting-ready routine for the big show

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 12, 2022 10:51 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC

Reese Witherspoon was feeling blue for her big night at the Emmys.

The Morning Show star donned a fully sequin black-and-blue Armani Privé gown for this year's award show. To complete the look, she chose Tiffany & Co. jewels — consisting of a platinum necklace set with 160 carats of aquamarines, 49 carats of blue zircons, and nearly two carats of diamonds, plus diamond earrings and a monster aquamarine ring. Subtle blue shadow pulled the whole look together.

Witherspoon shared a fun behind-the-scenes video of her glam squad getting her all put together, simply captioning the Instagram, "#Emmys Ready."

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Witherspoon, 46, was nominated at this year's Emmy Awards for lead actress in a drama series for her role in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Her co-star Billy Crudup is also nominated for the show, for supporting actor in a drama series, as is Marcia Gay Harden for guest actress in a drama series.

The show, which Witherspoon also executive produces, aired its second season at the end of 2021 and has already been renewed for season 3. This season, though, will be under the helm of a new showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">EMMY AWARDS</a> -- Pictured: Reese Witherspoon arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

"I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show," Stoudt said in a press release. "The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

Kerry Ehrin, who developed the series and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will remain on as a consultant for season 3, the release said.

The show earned an impressive eight Emmy nominations in 2020 after its first season aired, including nods for Witherspoon and Aniston. However, Crudup was the only one to take home a trophy, for supporting actor in a drama series.

Aniston and Witherspoon have proven to be a dynamic duo both onscreen and off. The two go way back — to when Aniston was the star of Friends and Witherspoon had a guest spot as her sister Jill. At the end of August, the two got together to recreate one of their memorable scenes from the show and shared it on Instagram.

"This line gets me every time 🧀😂," Witherspoon wrote in her caption.

"Oh, that's sweet," the star added in the video, which shows her and Aniston looking at a printed photo of themselves in character as Jill and Rachel on the Friends set.

"Is this where you say the line that you love so much?" Aniston asks.

"This is, well, we could say the lines," Witherspoon responds. "Do you remember your line?"

As Aniston struggles to recall one line from her 236 total Friends episodes, Witherspoon steps in and whispers from behind the sheet of paper, prompting a recreation of the memorable exchange from season 6's The One Where Chandler Can't Cry.

"You can't have Ross," Aniston starts, before Witherspoon interrupts with the classic line: "Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce1arJmJgwf/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D reesewitherspoon's profile picture reesewitherspoon Verified Always love seeing my girl @jenniferaniston @themorningshow 💞💞💞 5h
reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Earlier in the summer, the duo made an appearance at the For Your Consideration panel for The Morning Show and snapped some pictures together to share with fans.

"Always love seeing my girl @jenniferaniston @themorningshow 💞💞💞," Witherspoon, 46, wrote in a caption on Instagram of the two actresses together.

In the comment section, Aniston expressed her admiration for Witherspoon, replying, "Love YOU! ❤️"

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

