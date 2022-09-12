Melanie Lynskey Feels Like a 'Bad Bitch' in Her Custom Emmys Dress: 'My Husband Thinks It's Sexy!'

The first-time Emmy nominee and star of Yellowjackets tapped Christian Siriano to create her custom green gown

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 12, 2022 08:29 PM

Melanie Lynskey is feeling herself!

The Yellowjackets star stepped onto the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet wearing a frothy Christian Siriano gown that was the perfect mix of princess and bad bitch. Lynskey told E!'s Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox that Sarah Paulson was the one to help her land the perfect dress.

"Sarah Paulson reached out to some designers and said, 'I want her to have her princess moment, her bad bitch moment,'" Cox confirmed with Lynskey before asking, "What are you feeling — princess, bad bitch, queen, what are you feeling tonight?"

Pictured: (l-r) Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

The first-time Emmy nominee was happy to admit that it's a little bit of both.

"Christian Siriano made this dress," Lynskey ,45, shared. "He came to my house and did a fitting with me. He's the sweetest man alive, and I adore him. I feel like he made something that was for me, for my body. Like, I feel like a princess, because I have this princessy thing," she said, showing off the poofy skirt. "But I also do feel like a little bit of a bad bitch, honestly, because it's so fitted under here, and my husband's like, 'That's sexy!' So, that's what you want."

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Lynskey's husband, Jason Ritter, stood just behind Lynskey while she spoke to Cox and walked the red carpet with her for photos. Though her dress absolutely stole the show, he looked smart in a black suit with white shirt and black bow tie.

Melanie Lynskey attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ritter, whom Lynskey married in 2020, has also been on hand to defend his wife against haters who criticized her weight amid Yellowjackets huge rise in popularity. Lynskey tweeted in January about people showing concern about her "health," writing, "Skinny does not always equal healthy."

Her husband tagged onto her statement, defending her and everyone else who needs it, also tweeting, "If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun."

emmys couples gallery

Though Lynskey has been in the business for decades, this is her first Emmy nomination, which she earned for her role in Showtime's Yellowjackets. The show earned a handful of award nominations, including one for outstanding drama series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

Related Articles
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Elle Fanning Is 'Proud' to Wear Dress by 'The Great' Costume Designer to 2022 Emmy Awards
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Feels 'Justified' Over How 'Nitpicky' She Was About 'Yellowjackets' ' Continuity
Bowen Yang, Cher
Bowen Yang Says Cher Is His 'Dream' 'Saturday Night Live' Host — and He Already Has Sketch Ideas
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan Admits at 2022 Emmys She Doesn't Know How 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Will End
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wears 'Anything But Basic' Black Gown and Bedazzled Braid to the Emmys
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lily James Serves Early Aughts Glam in Chainmail Versace Dress at 2022 Emmys: 'It's Just Heaven'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'
Tyler James Williams arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Tyler James Williams on Emmys Red Carpet Recalled Being 'a Very Serious Child' at 4 Years Old on Set
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kate McKinnon Says 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Epic' as She Recalls Going to College with Director Greta Gerwig
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
Nathan Lane as Teddy in Only Murders in the Building
Nathan Lane, Colman Domingo Among Guest Actor Winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' When Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season: 44 -- Pictured: Kenan Thompson -- (Photo by: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews)
Emmy Awards Host Kenan Thompson Is Angling for 16 Outfit Changes
Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Jason Ritter Gushes Over Wife Melanie Lynskey After Her Emmy Nom: 'The Most Incredible Person'