Only Lizzo Could Twerk in the World's Biggest Ballgown — All the Details on Her Red Emmys Dress

Lizzo knows how to bring the fashion drama.

The "About Damn Time" singer rolled up to this year's Emmys in a monochromatic red look that was both dreamy and dramatic. The dress, with a high-low hem and super long train, also included ruffling around her neck and huge bell sleeves. Styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo certainly made a mark on the red carpet.

She also wore nude heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels to round out the look. Her go-to hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain slicked her hair back off her face and into a bun on top of her head. Her makeup was done by Alexx Mayo and her nails by Eri Ishizu.

Despite all the tulle fabric, Lizzo still managed to twerk inside the show, with some help from Emmys host Kenan Thompson.

The "Special" singer is a newbie to the Emmy Awards red carpet and show. This year, though, she's making an appearance on behalf of her Amazon Prime Video show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The reality competition show is nominated in that category, as well as outstanding directing for a reality program cheer, outstanding picture editing for a structured reality or competition program, outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction or reality program (single or multi-camera), outstanding casting for a reality program and outstanding cinematography for a reality program.

When nominations were announced on July 12, Lizzo, 34, took to social media to share her joy. She tweeted a video of her show, writing, "EMMY NOMINATED?!?!??!?!?!?!?!? All I have to say is…. WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS🤪"

And beyond just getting nominated, Lizzo shared that she was through the moon about the people she might get to meet at the show. She jumped on an Instagram Live right after nominations were announced and shared with her fans, ​​"Emmys! Do you know what the Emmys are? Nicole Kidman's gonna be there, bitch! Probably! Nicole Kidman might be there! And I'm gonna see Nicole Kidman at the Emmys. What am I gonna do when I meet Nicole? I don't know, but please leave a comment of what I should do when I meet Nicole Kidman, because that's what the Emmys means to me."

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a reality competition show that pitted women against each other to earn a spot as one of the "Juice" singer's dancers. And in the same way that Lizzo promotes body-positivity in everything she does, she did the same on her show, featuring curvy women — hence the name of the show.

Lizzo recently made an appearance at the MTV VMAs at the end of August in a dramatic black dress and black gloves. The superstar rocked a voluminous, black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture spring/summer 2022 gown, accessorized with matching black lipstick, jewelry by Jennifer Fisher (including a gold lip ring and layers of gold hoop earrings) and a slicked-back hairstyle.

When she took the stage to accept an award, she also made a statement with her words, firing back at anyone who dares come after her.

"And now, for bitches that got something to say about me in the press," she said while accepting the Moon Person for video for good. "You know what? I'm not going to say nothing."

"They be like, 'Lizzo why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' 'Cause, bitch, I'm winning, hoe!," Lizzo said, to thunderous applause. "Big bitch is winning, ho! Best revenge is your paper, bitch!"

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.