Lily James Serves Early Aughts Glam in Chainmail Versace Dress at 2022 Emmys: 'It's Just Heaven'

Lily James isn't out of her Pam & Tommy character just yet.

The first-time Emmy nominee walked the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet in an early aughts inspired look that would make Pamela Anderson proud.

Ahead of the carpet, E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi teased the look, sharing that James and her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray "went deep in researching early 2000 silhouettes for the gown."

"It's Versace and it's just heaven," James told PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live pre-show co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the red carpet. "It was designed for me and I was kind of a part of the color choices and building it together so it's just unreal. I'm obsessed with every tiny bit of it."

The 33-year-old actress is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her portrayal of Anderson in the Hulu mini-series.

She opened up to PEOPLE on the red carpet about transforming into the icon and wearing a recreation of the iconic Baywatch swimsuit, sharing, "Honestly it would blow your mind. The costume team led by Kameron Lennox and the hair and makeup and the prosthetics, they are true artists and every detail was analyzed and torn apart and I love that, I'm a perfectionist, I really all of that sculpting and building the outside, inside everything! But yeah there was various different red pieces, different like bum size or like on the thigh… it was pretty intense."

James even kept one of her costumes.

"I actually wore a pink chainmail outfit, kind of like knee skirt and top for a club scene and she let me keep it and I've worn it already a few times," she said.

The biographical drama is also nominated for ten categories in total, including outstanding period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic) and outstanding period and/or character hairstyling — both of which come as no surprise considering the show's style aesthetic.

Before Pam & Tommy's debut in February, its head of hair department, Barry Lee Moe, revealed to Variety the dedication attributed to transforming James into the Baywatch icon, a daily process that took "anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming."

While extensive, James revealed that the attentive styling process was "freeing and liberating", particularly when it came to channeling the "physicality and the sensuality" of her on-screen persona. "There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing," she shared in a cover story for Net-a-Porter's Porter.

Known for a head-turning transformation on screen — back in July she also morphed into a Versace muse in an unrecognizable black-hair-bleached-eyebrows look for the label's Fall/Winter 2022 campaign — James has proven to be a fashion muse in her own right as well.

In May, she headed to the Met Gala in an ethereal beaded number in honor of the event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code.

Donning an Atelier Versace figure-hugging gown entirely draped in purple-hued pearls, the Cinderella star was a sartorial dream come true.

Jame's ensemble was one for the books, herself even noting that she was "still not over this dress" days after the ball. She teamed up with makeup artist Valeria Ferreira to achieve her dreamy iridescent lilac eyeshadow, which she paired with slicked back locks.

"I am so thankful and grateful to the entire @versace team for creating this beautiful gilded custom Atelier dress. Every single pearl hand embroidered. I love every detail. Thank you @donatella_versace for your vision. A treasure. And so proud to be there with you," James wrote on Instagram, adding in a thank you note to her glam squad.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.