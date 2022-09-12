Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official.

The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May.

Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad Goreski, shared the details about the look on Instagram, writing, "@kaleycuoco is Ballerina Barbie in a custom @dolcegabbana gown, @boucheron jewelry & @stuartweitzman heels for the #emmys 💞💕"

He also tagged his co-stylist Daniela Viviana Romero, makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and hairstylist Christine Symonds for helping put together Cuoco's look for the red carpet. Pelphrey wore a classic black suit with a white shirt, allowing Cuoco to take center stage.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

After going Instagram official in May, the couple made their first public appearance shortly after. The pair sat hand-in-hand as The Flight Attendant producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Since making things official, the two have gushed over each other and their relationship on social media, happy to show fans what they're up to. That included a fun pool day in May that was full of smooches and sweet gifts for one another.

"He surprised me with a @polaroid cam and now all better," Cuoco wrote alongside several snaps of the couple on her Instagram Story in July.

Shortly after, when both actors found out their shows were nominated for Emmys, they celebrated in tandem, gushing on Instagram over each other.

Pelphrey, 39, uploaded a video of Cuoco, 36, finding out she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series that shows her covering her face with her hands when her name is announced.

"Yes, baby!" Pelphrey responds, and pulls a crying Cuoco into a hug.

Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

"ALSO… CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!" he captioned the video. "Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today… ♥️🙏♥️"

Cuoco responded to the nomination in her own Instagram post. "There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly .. thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime ✈️" she wrote.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.