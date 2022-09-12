Elle Fanning Is 'Proud' to Wear Dress by 'The Great' Costume Designer to 2022 Emmy Awards

Elle Fanning is attending the 2022 Emmy Awards as a first-time nominee

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 06:59 PM
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Elle Fanning's 2022 Emmys look is as regal as ever.

Hitting the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, the first-time nominee wore a stunning black gown handcrafted by a costume designer on her hit Hulu series, The Great. Fanning, 24, praised designer Sharon Lon and seamstress Katherine Shaw's work while appearing on the E! Live from the Red Carpet special.

"I've always been inspired by the old Hollywood glamor of the 50s and specifically when costume designers would design actresses' gowns, like Edith Head would always design Grace Kelly's Oscar dress. It's so special and you can see that those dresses are made with love," she began. "And Sharon Long, who actually won an Emmy last week for our show The Great. Once I got nominated, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?'"

She continued, "I'm filming season three right now, so we would have fittings after work and Katherine Shaw — she's the seamstress who has all of Catherine the Great's clothes on the show's seasons two and now three. She handmade this dress, she's the seamstress and cutter and Sharon designed it."

The custom design featured a statement skirt and train with pale pink lining and an embellished bodice. She teamed the look with a diamond choker and retro pinned hairstyle.

Indicating how "proud" she is to wear the gown, Fanning said she believes it's "so important" to "pay homage to the creatives" of her series.

"They transform you so much, especially with characters," she explained of the show's hair, makeup and wardrobe teams. "You get up in the morning and you feel like yourself. You're all tired in sweatpants and then boom! In my case, I put my corset on, I have this tall wig. I feel like a queen. I get to play Catherine the Great."

Fanning received her first-ever Emmys nomination for The Great in July. On the acclaimed Hulu series, which premiered in May 2020, she portrays a fictional version of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia opposite Nicholas Hoult's Peter III of Russia.

After learning of her Emmys nomination, Fanning wrote on Instagram: "I can't put into words what The Great means to me."

RELATED VIDEO: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Emmy Awards 2022 Nominations

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To be recognized for playing Catherine, a character who has shaped me personally in so many ways, is a moment I will never forget. And Jean [Smart], Quinta [Brunson], Rachel [Brosnahan], Kaley [Cuoco], and Issa [Rae], sharing this nomination with you makes it all the more meaningful."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
2022 Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating)
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Ready to Slay the Emmys Red Carpet with Help From Mystery Designer
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Tom Pelphrey and kaley cuoco
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184215 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph's Relationship Timeline
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season: 44 -- Pictured: Kenan Thompson -- (Photo by: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews)
Emmy Awards Host Kenan Thompson Is Angling for 16 Outfit Changes
issa-rae-1.jpg
Who Is Issa Rae's Husband? All About Louis Diame
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
'Succession' , 'Ted Lasso' , 'The White Lotus' Dominate 2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List
Sheryl Lee Ralph
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Still Deciding on Emmys Dress: 'I Love to Slay'
WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 25: Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Savages' at Mann Village Theatre on June 25, 2012 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Blake Lively's Best Fashion Moments
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Daisy Edgar Jones 'Loves'' Normal People' Co-Star Paul Mescal's Mustache: He 'Can Pull Off Anything' 
cannes red carpet
Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet