Elle Fanning Is 'Proud' to Wear Dress by 'The Great' Costume Designer to 2022 Emmy Awards

Elle Fanning's 2022 Emmys look is as regal as ever.

Hitting the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, the first-time nominee wore a stunning black gown handcrafted by a costume designer on her hit Hulu series, The Great. Fanning, 24, praised designer Sharon Lon and seamstress Katherine Shaw's work while appearing on the E! Live from the Red Carpet special.

"I've always been inspired by the old Hollywood glamor of the 50s and specifically when costume designers would design actresses' gowns, like Edith Head would always design Grace Kelly's Oscar dress. It's so special and you can see that those dresses are made with love," she began. "And Sharon Long, who actually won an Emmy last week for our show The Great. Once I got nominated, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?'"

She continued, "I'm filming season three right now, so we would have fittings after work and Katherine Shaw — she's the seamstress who has all of Catherine the Great's clothes on the show's seasons two and now three. She handmade this dress, she's the seamstress and cutter and Sharon designed it."

The custom design featured a statement skirt and train with pale pink lining and an embellished bodice. She teamed the look with a diamond choker and retro pinned hairstyle.

Indicating how "proud" she is to wear the gown, Fanning said she believes it's "so important" to "pay homage to the creatives" of her series.

"They transform you so much, especially with characters," she explained of the show's hair, makeup and wardrobe teams. "You get up in the morning and you feel like yourself. You're all tired in sweatpants and then boom! In my case, I put my corset on, I have this tall wig. I feel like a queen. I get to play Catherine the Great."

Fanning received her first-ever Emmys nomination for The Great in July. On the acclaimed Hulu series, which premiered in May 2020, she portrays a fictional version of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia opposite Nicholas Hoult's Peter III of Russia.

After learning of her Emmys nomination, Fanning wrote on Instagram: "I can't put into words what The Great means to me."

"To be recognized for playing Catherine, a character who has shaped me personally in so many ways, is a moment I will never forget. And Jean [Smart], Quinta [Brunson], Rachel [Brosnahan], Kaley [Cuoco], and Issa [Rae], sharing this nomination with you makes it all the more meaningful."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.