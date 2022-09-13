Editors' Picks: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards

While the Emmy Awards is all about celebrating onscreen talent and the people who make the magic behind-the-scenes, it's impossible to ignore the fashion. On Monday night, some of the biggest names in television put on their red carpet best, and the PEOPLE Style team immediately starting calling out our favorites in Slack. Though there were plenty of great looks to choose from, see who took our editors' top honors (then visit the whole gallery to see who gets your pick).

Zendaya

Getty

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Saying Zendaya had my favorite look of the night is kind of like saying my favorite flavor of ice cream is mint chocolate chip, or my favorite movie is When Harry Met Sally. It's not a particularly unique opinion, but it is the correct one. The Euphoria star almost never misses, but she was a particular winner while accepting her trophy in this '60s-influenced Valentino peplum gown, completed with Bulgari gems, glowing makeup — and all tied up in a bow.

Lizzo

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: I will never tire of seeing Lizzo celebrating her body, curves and all. She did just that in her voluminous red gown that was absolutely full of drama. But more than that, as always, Lizzo took the opportunity to celebrate "big girls" like herself while accepting the award for her show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Not only did she ask everyone to "make some noise for my big girls" — who are featured on her show — but she dedicated the award to all of them. Seeing a big girl wearing a couture gown on one of the world's biggest stages is just *chef's kiss* and I love watching her kill it with her fashion over and over again. She looked amazing. Shout-out to her stylist Jason Rembert for constantly crushing it.

Christina Ricci

Brittany Talarico, Deputy Style Director: I'm here for the Christina Ricci renaissance. The Yellowjackets star shut down the carpet in this slinky, sexy custom Fendi Couture gown with matching bag. The silhouette looked amazing on her, and I love that she kept her glam understated to let the dress do all the talking. It's a 10/10.

Quinta Brunson

Getty

Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: The Abbot Elementary creator is flipping the script on TV and in the fashion world. At a reported 4'11", all eyes (including mine!) were on the Emmy nominee as she walked the gold carpet in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and matching sky-high sandals. Her vibe, she told Laverne Cox on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, was "brown, beautiful, little teeny, tiny Jessica Rabbit." The fictional character famously said, "You don't know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do." But while channeling her, Brunson made it look easy.

Jung Ho-yeon

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty

Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant Style & Beauty: Sae-Byeok may not have won Squid Game, but her in-real-life persona Jung Ho-yeon is certainly championing the red carpet. Since her Netflix debut, the model-turned-actress has served plenty of looks showing off her sophisticated, chic and undeniably cool style. This Louis Vuitton beaded number brought a fresh pop of color while its low-cut neckline and thigh-high slit introduced a subtle yet sexy element to the dress. And, as a longtime member of the fringe community, I very much appreciated the dainty headband that decorated her wispy bangs.