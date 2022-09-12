All the Style Secrets Celebrities Revealed on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Between Hannah Waddingham's sneakers hidden beneath her floor-grazing gown and Henry Winkler's reworn tie from 2018, here are the style secrets celebrities shared on the Emmys red carpet this year

Published on September 12, 2022 10:29 PM
01 of 07

Elle Fanning

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

First-time nominee Elle Fanning revealed on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards that she was wearing a stunning black gown handcrafted by a costume designer on her hit Hulu series, The Great.

"I've always been inspired by the old Hollywood glamor of the '50s and specifically when costume designers would design actresses' gowns," the actress began. "And Sharon Long, who actually won an Emmy last week for our show The Great. Once I got nominated, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?' "

02 of 07

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler attends the 74th Primetime Emmys
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Henry Winkler isn't straying from tradition! The Barry actor, nominated for the third time for his role as Gene Cousineau, received nods in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, he took home the award — so this year, he was hoping his look will bring him good luck.

"I have the same tie that I had in 2018," Winkler revealed, adding it was his son's idea. "I'm excited, I'm a little nervous."

03 of 07

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Comfort is key for Hannah Waddingham, who revealed that beneath her light pink Dolce & Gabbana gown was the greatest style secret of all: sneakers! The Ted Lasso star took advantage of her long dress and opted against high heels for the big night.

"Nobody knows that I don't have heels on underneath," she sing-songed during E!'s Live from the Red Carpet pre-show while lifting up her dress. "I feel like we've got the inside scoop and everyone else is doing the *click-click* thing."

04 of 07

Loni Love

Loni Love
Brandon Hickman/NBC/Getty

As soon as Waddingham revealed her style secret during her red carpet interview, E! News correspondent Loni Love quipped back that she, too, was also rocking sneakers underneath her floor-grazing gown!

The two bonded over their comfortable decision and lifted up their dresses to show off their kicks to the camera.

05 of 07

Jean Smart

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Jean Smart opened up about her elegant white ensemble, noting that it was actually one of her options for the Emmy Awards in 2021. Instead, she opted for a Ralph Lauren dress that was seemingly a nod to her Hacks character, Deborah Vance.

"I'm wearing a beautiful gown made by Cristian Siriano. He actually made it for me last year, but I wore a different one instead," the actress told E! News on this year's red carpet. "And then we saw it again, we went, 'This is fabulous! What were you thinking?' "

06 of 07

Lisa Ann Walter

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Lisa Ann Walter not only served a glamorous look when she hit the Emmys red carpet, but she came prepared for the long night ahead. During her interview with Entertainment Weekly, shared on the brand's Instagram Story, the Abbott Elementary star whipped out a baggy of nuts that she had hidden in her purse!

07 of 07

Jerrod Carmichael

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Following his win for outstanding writing for a variety special for Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael told reporters his statement coat was actually a piece of pop culture history.

"It's vintage. Puff Daddy wore it in a music video," he shared of the jacket, from Diddy's 2000 video for "P.E." "I'm very happy in it. I'm happy I won in it. It goes well with gold. L.A. gets chilly at night so this feels right."

