All the Style Secrets Celebrities Revealed on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

01 of 07 Elle Fanning Trae Patton/NBC via Getty First-time nominee Elle Fanning revealed on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards that she was wearing a stunning black gown handcrafted by a costume designer on her hit Hulu series, The Great. "I've always been inspired by the old Hollywood glamor of the '50s and specifically when costume designers would design actresses' gowns," the actress began. "And Sharon Long, who actually won an Emmy last week for our show The Great. Once I got nominated, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?' "

02 of 07 Henry Winkler Momodu Mansaray/Getty Henry Winkler isn't straying from tradition! The Barry actor, nominated for the third time for his role as Gene Cousineau, received nods in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, he took home the award — so this year, he was hoping his look will bring him good luck. "I have the same tie that I had in 2018," Winkler revealed, adding it was his son's idea. "I'm excited, I'm a little nervous."

03 of 07 Hannah Waddingham David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE Comfort is key for Hannah Waddingham, who revealed that beneath her light pink Dolce & Gabbana gown was the greatest style secret of all: sneakers! The Ted Lasso star took advantage of her long dress and opted against high heels for the big night. "Nobody knows that I don't have heels on underneath," she sing-songed during E!'s Live from the Red Carpet pre-show while lifting up her dress. "I feel like we've got the inside scoop and everyone else is doing the *click-click* thing."

04 of 07 Loni Love Brandon Hickman/NBC/Getty As soon as Waddingham revealed her style secret during her red carpet interview, E! News correspondent Loni Love quipped back that she, too, was also rocking sneakers underneath her floor-grazing gown! The two bonded over their comfortable decision and lifted up their dresses to show off their kicks to the camera.

05 of 07 Jean Smart Getty Jean Smart opened up about her elegant white ensemble, noting that it was actually one of her options for the Emmy Awards in 2021. Instead, she opted for a Ralph Lauren dress that was seemingly a nod to her Hacks character, Deborah Vance. "I'm wearing a beautiful gown made by Cristian Siriano. He actually made it for me last year, but I wore a different one instead," the actress told E! News on this year's red carpet. "And then we saw it again, we went, 'This is fabulous! What were you thinking?' "

06 of 07 Lisa Ann Walter Getty Lisa Ann Walter not only served a glamorous look when she hit the Emmys red carpet, but she came prepared for the long night ahead. During her interview with Entertainment Weekly, shared on the brand's Instagram Story, the Abbott Elementary star whipped out a baggy of nuts that she had hidden in her purse!