The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys

01 of 11 Quinta Brunson Getty The multi-nominated Abbott Elementary star and creator glows in a caramel-colored gown with fully beaded bodice, high slit and sheer sleeves.

02 of 11 Elle Fanning Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Looking like she walked right out of a 1950s issue of Vogue, the star serves major pose in a gown created for her by The Great costume designer Sharon Long.

03 of 11 Lily James Getty The star goes full "bronze goddess" in a custom Versace gown she called "just heaven" on the PEOPLE pre-show.

04 of 11 Jung Ho-yeon Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty The Squid Game star dons a delicate custom multicolor beaded gown with matching headband — which, like her jewels and accessories, are all Louis Vuitton.

05 of 11 Andrew Garfield Getty The star (nominated for Under the Banner of Heaven) makes wearing an all-white ensemble look surprisingly effortless.

06 of 11 Connie Britton Connie Britton. Rob Latour/Shutterstock The White Lotus star (and nominee tonight) pairs her pink spaghetti-strap ruched gown with a killer cape and dazzling blue jewels.

07 of 11 Lee Jung-jae Rob Latour/Shutterstock After all that time in the Squid Game jumpsuit, can you blame this cast for being excited to turn it out on the red carpet?

08 of 11 Mare Winningham Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Nominated for her supporting role in Dopesick, the actress takes on the night's biggest trend — hot pink! — in a long-sleeve, tea-length gown with cool-girl contrasting accessories.

09 of 11 Hannah Einbinder Getty The Hacks star picks a super-simple, perfectly fitted gown for her nominee walk — though there's nothing simple at all about that necklace.

10 of 11 Ella Purnell Getty The Yellowjackets star kills it (pun intended) in a glittering baby-blue halter gown.