The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys

The must-see outfits on the most A-list celebrities on TV's biggest night of 2022: See every one of the best red carpet looks, all in one place

By
Alex Apatoff
Alex Apatoff headshot
Alex Apatoff

Alex Apatoff is the Executive Editor of PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for more than a decade, holding various roles on the Style and Beauty team before becoming the site's Lifestyle Director to coordinate the work across the commerce, evergreen, features and marketing teams. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Alex worked at Us Weekly (where, among other things, she oversaw the Fashion Police pages) and graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelors in Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 07:16 PM
01 of 11

Quinta Brunson

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

The multi-nominated Abbott Elementary star and creator glows in a caramel-colored gown with fully beaded bodice, high slit and sheer sleeves.

02 of 11

Elle Fanning

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Looking like she walked right out of a 1950s issue of Vogue, the star serves major pose in a gown created for her by The Great costume designer Sharon Long.

03 of 11

Lily James

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

The star goes full "bronze goddess" in a custom Versace gown she called "just heaven" on the PEOPLE pre-show.

04 of 11

Jung Ho-yeon

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty

The Squid Game star dons a delicate custom multicolor beaded gown with matching headband — which, like her jewels and accessories, are all Louis Vuitton.

05 of 11

Andrew Garfield

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

The star (nominated for Under the Banner of Heaven) makes wearing an all-white ensemble look surprisingly effortless.

06 of 11

Connie Britton

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Connie Britton. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The White Lotus star (and nominee tonight) pairs her pink spaghetti-strap ruched gown with a killer cape and dazzling blue jewels.

07 of 11

Lee Jung-jae

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After all that time in the Squid Game jumpsuit, can you blame this cast for being excited to turn it out on the red carpet?

08 of 11

Mare Winningham

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Nominated for her supporting role in Dopesick, the actress takes on the night's biggest trend — hot pink! — in a long-sleeve, tea-length gown with cool-girl contrasting accessories.

09 of 11

Hannah Einbinder

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

The Hacks star picks a super-simple, perfectly fitted gown for her nominee walk — though there's nothing simple at all about that necklace.

10 of 11

Ella Purnell

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

The Yellowjackets star kills it (pun intended) in a glittering baby-blue halter gown.

11 of 11

Kaitlyn Dever

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Nominated for the first time for Dopesick, the star cuts a winning silhouette in her one-shoulder, curve-skimming Naeem Khan gown with silver Jimmy Choo heels

