The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys The must-see outfits on the most A-list celebrities on TV's biggest night of 2022: See every one of the best red carpet looks, all in one place Published on September 12, 2022 07:16 PM 01 of 11 Quinta Brunson Getty The multi-nominated Abbott Elementary star and creator glows in a caramel-colored gown with fully beaded bodice, high slit and sheer sleeves.