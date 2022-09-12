Amanda Seyfried Says She's 'a Mermaid Tonight' in Pink Sequin Emmys Gown

Amanda Seyfried may have walked the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards carpet, but her look was totally fin-tastic.

For the star-studded event, Seyfried — who took home an Emmy for her role in The Dropout —donned a floor-length Armani Privé gown, designed with a body-hugging silhouette covered in rhinestones and accented with mesh detail. She swept her hair in a low bun, courtesy of hairstylist Renato Campora, that spotlighted her dazzling Cartier drop earrings.

"I'm a mermaid tonight!" she told E! News on the red carpet, before raving about the designer: "Armani Privé - they know me like no one else."

While Seyfried teamed up with makeup artist Genevieve Herr for her pink-and-purple makeup, she took it upon herself to perfect her fuchsia lip color. In an Instagram Story posted by Seyfried's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, the actress was captured applying her own lipstick in the glam chair.

This year, the multi-talented industry star is nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series and outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie (for her role as Elizabeth Holmes) for her work on The Dropout.

"I don't live around here and to be back with, among like my peers and these creatives it feels really good," Seyfried told E! News on attending the Emmys. "This is my first foray into TV since I was young, so this feels like – this recognition's like next level."

On her nomination she added: "How could you not love people paying attention to you and with positive feedback – it's the best. I mean you don't do it for that, but when you get it, it's the cherry on top of a really great job."

Although Seyfried's work on the Hulu series earned her first-ever Emmy nominations, the 36-year-old actress originally turned down the role as the fraudulent Theranos founder.

While it meant time away from her family – husband Thomas Sadoski, 46, and their two children, daughter Nina, 5, and their son Thomas, 1, – she couldn't walk away from the complex and challenging part. "It's really going to be difficult," she told The Hollywood Report in February. "It's a huge challenge. But I can't believe that I get a challenge like this."

Seyfried's continuously growing portfolio of performances has come with a catalog of memorable ensembles, on and off screen. Over the years, the Mama Mia! star has shown to be the name of the fashion game.

Last April, Seyfried walked the 2021 Oscars red carpet in a statement-making ball gown, painting Los Angeles red in a custom scarlet Giorgio Armani Privé strapless tulle number inspired by Old Hollywood. She teamed the look with Forevermark yellow diamond drop earrings and Stuart Weitzman heels.

She further tapped into the old-school glamour with a chignon framed with finger waves and a crimson red lip with a burgundy eyeshadow look to match.

In February 2021, Seyfried made a case for stay-at-home glam in a peachy, ruffled Oscar de la Renta gown and yellow-hued Forevermark diamond earrings for the virtual Golden Globes.

"The flowers blooming remind me of Amanda," Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart told PEOPLE of the look.

While barely making it to Seyfried's home in Georgia – "the dress was lost for an entire 36 hours on its way to Savannah," Stewart told PEOPLE at the time – the sartorial vision came to life in what Stewart described as a look that "felt just right for her first Globes nomination."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.