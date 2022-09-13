All the Emmys Afterparty Looks You Don't Want to Miss

Stars like Sydney Sweeney, Mindy Kaling and Zendaya made stylish quick changes before hitting the Emmys afterparties

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 13, 2022 03:12 PM
Sydney Sweeney, mindy kaling, zendaya
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; FilmMagic; David Livingston/Getty

You can always count on Hollywood showing up in style for an awards show. At Monday night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, TV's best did just that. Stars walked the Television Academy's red carpet in show-stopping gowns, sleek suits and more.

The sartorial goodness continued, though, when the stars headed for the afterparties. While some Emmy nominees and winners chose to stay in the same outfit they arrived in, others made a quick change into another look, giving us more style to gush over. These are the afterparty looks we can't stop staring at.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Issa Rae swapped out her floor-length custom Sergio Hudson for something a bit more fiery at the HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception. The Insecure star paired her spicy red mini dress with matching red heels and a pop of color on her lips. Earlier in the night, she wore a black-and-white dress from Sergio Hudson that she raved about on the red carpet.

"I love him as a designer; he's phenomenal," Rae told PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live preshow co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons of Hudson.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Mindy Kaling may have started her Emmys night in a vibrant Elie Saab gown, but for the HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception, she changed into something much shorter. The Never Have I Ever switched into a modern black suit with shorts and a cropped jacket. For a bit of flair, the jacket had crystal bow embellishments.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party
David Livingston/Getty Images

As Zendaya's stylist Law Roach said on Instagram on Monday night, the Euphoria star's second Emmy deserved a second dress. Zendaya changed from her blue Valentino gown into a second Valentino gown. The dress she wore for the HBO afterparty, according to the fashion house's post on Instagram, was a "red, plunging neckline cady couture gown especially designed for her by Creative Director @pppiccioli."

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Sydney Sweeney may have gone for a classic glam look for the Emmys ceremony (and her birthday!) in her gray Oscar de la Renta gown, but she amped up the wow factor at HBO's afterparty. She changed into a dark green Versace gown with mixed textures and cutout. Her nails were green to match and her eye makeup a smoky hue to complement.

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Alexandra Daddario's oversize black suit for the HBO afterparty certainly brought the drama — and was a stark difference from her sheer beaded Dior Haute Couture gown from the award show. Her afterparty look included a structured jacket with giant buttons. She also ditched her earrings from the show in favor of letting said buttons take center stage.

Regina Hall

Regina Hall attends Netflix 2022 <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> After Party
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Regina Hall opted for a light pink suit jacket dress for her appearance at Netflix afterparty. The fun, flirty dress was just casual enough to be comfy after the long ceremony and featured satin lapels for some effect. Hall kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a slicked-straight bob and black shoes.

Lily James

lily james
PictureGroup for The Walt Disney Company/Shutterstock

For the Emmys red carpet, Lily James wore a chainmail Versace dress that just screamed early aughts. "It's Versace and it's just heaven," James told PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live pre-show co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the red carpet. "It was designed for me and I was kind of a part of the color choices and building it together so it's just unreal. I'm obsessed with every tiny bit of it."

For Disney's post-Emmys celebration, though, James opted for a shorter look that was a little more daring. The black and gold mini dress was full of cutouts and texture, hugging her body in all the right places. She wore black and metallic heels to complete the look.

Jung Ho-yeon

HoYeon Jung
Michael Kovac/Getty

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon traded in her multicolor Louis Vuitton gown for a short black number for Netflix's afterparty. The skirt had just enough volume to create drama, while the top had geometric stitching for some flair. She paired the outfit with chunky black boots and the same black bag she took to the show.

