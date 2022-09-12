'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Channels 'Teeny, Tiny Jessica Rabbit' for Her Emmys Look

Quinta Brunson proved that she doesn't need any lessons when it comes to red carpet style at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmy nominated Abbott Elementary creator and star, 32, walked the gold carpet wearing a stunning custom Dolce and Gabbana brown metallic gown with David Leer rings. She completed the look with her hair styled in loose waves and a simple nude lip.

During an interview on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, Brunson opened up about the inspiration for the look.

"I really wanted something that made me feel va-va-voom, but also respectful," she told host Laverne Cox. "I feel like I kind of have to do three jobs at once, actress, producer and writer, so it can be hard to find something that makes me comfortable being all three but also wearing something that makes me feel good and sexy and proud."

"And I wanted brown, I wanted nice, brown, beautiful, little teeny, tiny Jessica Rabbit," she added.

Brunson — who was named the new face of Olay — opened up about her "back-to-basics" approach to beauty to PEOPLE earlier this month.

"It's important for me to feel actually more comfortable walking into my writers room, having a bare face," she said when it comes to having full faith in her skincare.

Brunson also makes it a point to infuse her beauty philosophy into her creative projects, such as when it came down to crafting the "very grounded, real characters" on her hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.

"It's TV – everyone wears makeup – but I was excited with Janine [Teagues] to show someone who is not that good at makeup," Brunson recalls of building her character on the show.

"She doesn't have to be that good at beauty yet and we can show a journey. We can show her find what her standard of beauty is. She already has a unique sense of style, and that's something that people at first were really apprehended by, but then really charmed by, and I think that's really sweet," Brunson added.

Janine is also a portrait of the actress' appreciation for "girls who have their own looks and don't care what anyone has to say about it," Brunson herself representing "short girls [and] Black girls" throughout her work.

"It's always cool to be able to show how we shine," she told PEOPLE.

Abbott Elementary returns Sept. 21 on ABC.The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.