Katy Perry's Denim CMA Awards Look Is Reminiscent of Her Viral 2014 VMAs Dress

Katy Perry is a vision in denim — again!

At Wednesday's CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Perry commanded the red carpet in a denim ensemble, which reminded fans of her iconic 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Versace look.

The "Dark Horse" singer, 38, rocked an off-the-shoulder, light wash, denim Marques' Almeida jumpsuit with a large bow at the waist.

She accessorized the look with a silver choker, rings, earrings and studded heels.

Her outfit at the award show reminded KatyCats of her 2014 VMAs look, where she rocked a patchwork denim and studded sweetheart dress alongside her date, rapper Riff Raff, who was also in denim. The look resembled Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's 2001 American Music Awards look.

This year, Perry will be hitting the stage alongside Thomas Rhett to perform their hit collaboration "Where We Started."

"Where We Started" served as the title track for the country singer's sixth studio album, which dropped in April. In January, he spoke to PEOPLE about the making of the album and getting to work with the "Dark Horse" singer.

"I don't think we were looking for a collaboration on this song," he said of the song that eventually became the album's title track. "Allison Jones over at the label was like, 'Do you care if I send this to Katy Perry's team?'" he said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, but I mean, they're not going to respond, but you can send it.

And within 24 hours, Perry was all in.

"She really put a lot of time and effort into this vocal and it's one of the best," he said of his collaboration with the star. "I mean, she's an incredible singer, but this kind of reminded me of how amazing of a vocalist she is. I just felt like it really came to life."

The 2022 CMAs are airing live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.