The Best Dressed (and Boldest!) Stars at the 2022 CMA Awards Stars are bringing big looks for country music's biggest night in Nashville Published on November 9, 2022 07:48 PM 01 of 10 Danielle Bradbery Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Danielle Bradbery goes for goddess vibes in her ethereal, caped white halter gown with a dramatic slit and simple jewels. 02 of 10 Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood. Jason Kempin/Getty A nominee three times over at the 2022 CMAs, Carrie Underwood arrives in a layered blue La Métamorphose gown with a side slit, Le Silla shoes and jewels by Natalie Mills, Angara and Nicole Rose, complemented with a sleek side part. 03 of 10 Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Davis/WireImage Kelsea Ballerini almost literally goes head-to-toe blue in a bright Balenciaga dress (Kim Kardashian has the same!) with built-in gloves and scooped back. 04 of 10 Katie Stevens Glowing mom-to-be Katie Stevens debuts her baby bump in a slate blue caped Pamella Roland gown with floral and feather applique and gold embroidered detailing. 05 of 10 Jessie James Decker Fresh off Dancing with the Stars, Jessie James Decker has a bombshell moment in her strappy red dress and bouncy blowout. 06 of 10 Sarah Drew Jason Davis/WireImage Actress Sarah Drew, on hand to present, puts a sheer cape over her strapless white dress, accentuated with gold polka dots. 07 of 10 Maddie & Tae Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Maddie Font and Tae Kerr complement one another in their black-and-white ensembles and color-coordinated hair. 08 of 10 Reba McEntire Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Reba McEntire shines in a plunging sapphire blue wrap dress and shimmering peep-toe shoes. 09 of 10 Jessica Chastain Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Also at the 2022 CMAs to present, Jessica Chastain evokes a night sky in her sparkling blue column gown. 10 of 10 Carly Pearce Jason Kempin/Getty Singer Carly Pearce opts for a slinky white dress with an exaggerated keyhole neckline and bejeweled blue shoes.