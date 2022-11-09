Miranda Lambert Rocks 2022 CMAs Red Carpet in Black and Pink Dress with Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert reigned supreme as a country style queen at the 2022 CMA Awards.

The "Strange" singer, 38, rocked a sleeveless, black and pink gown that featured a silky pink slip dress beneath a lacy black top. She was accompanied on the red carpet by husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she married in 2019.

"I am very busy, but it's good," she told ABC on the red carpet of her busy schedule. "It's Scorpio season, my birthday's tomorrow, so it's a gift to get to do what I love. And I've been doing it for a really long time!"

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Lambert's stylist Tiffany Gordon, whom she's worked with since 2010, weighed in on her fashion — and quipped that the star "would rather be doing anything other than try on clothes.

"I try to make it as painless as possible," Gordon said of dressing Lambert. "I truthfully, honestly do not know what she's going to gravitate toward this time, there's a couple of things being made for her. I always have back-up to the back-up to the back-up. I can't tell you how many times where things that I was like, 'OK this is gonna be it,' and then it's not it. You have to make sure you have plenty of options to choose from."

Lambert is nominated for three awards at tonight's show in Nashville, hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The star is up for entertainer of the year, female vocalist of the year and album of the year for Palomino.

She's also set to perform, not once, but twice. Lambert will help kick things off with a tribute to Loretta Lynn alongside Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood, and will later perform her song "Geraldene" off Palomino.

Also taking the stage to perform are Underwood, Morgan Wallen and more, as well as some collaborations, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce, who will team up to sing their new song "You're Drunk, Go Home," off Ballerini's latest album SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Lambert's earned an impressive number of CMA Awards nominations during her career. She's taken home 14 trophies since earning her first nomination in 2005. She is currently the most decorated woman in CMAs history with all her wins.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer loves a good fashion moment and has worn some memorable looks in recent years. For this year's CMT Awards, she showed up in a sparkly blue minidress with a plunging neckline and statement shoulders. She wore her blond hair in her signature waves.

It's not always a curve-hugging dress for Lambert, though. On the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards, Lambert wore a suit. She wore the dark jacket with nothing underneath, and paired it with flared pants. She wore her hair pin-straight and added a pop of color with lime green nails.

Leaning into the suits vibe, Lambert wore a bright number for the AMC Honors in August. She turned it up a notch by pairing her bright orange jacket with a matching miniskirt. Her gold jewelry complemented the shade of her suit, and her iridescent heels added flair.

But Lambert is also into re-wearing her red carpet looks, rather than tucking them away in her closet. At the 2020 CMAs, Lambert wore a bubblegum pink dress with exaggerated shoulders, which she paired with a Judith Leiber clutch and pink heels. She brought it back this year, though, for a date night with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

While in Ireland, Lambert brought back her Alex Perry dress, styling it similarly to how she did two years ago. She carried a jeweled handbag and wore platform heels. Lambert changed up her hair, though, sweeping it to one side rather than wearing her signature waves like she did in 2020.

The 2022 CMAs are airing live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.