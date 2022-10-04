Lifestyle Style Breast Cancer Awareness: Products That Give Back in a Big Way in 2022 Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, at least half of the cost of these products will go to organizations that support research, education advocacy, financial assistance, community building and more By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Sarah Ball Sarah Ball Sarah Ball is PEOPLE's Market Editor. She has been with the brand for more than four years. She handles the fashion and shopping content for the magazine and serves as the brand's styling expert for special projects and broadcast segments. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Sarah worked at StyleWatch magazine for five years and has a degree in Fashion Merchandising from Kent State University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 01:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 19 AERIN 100% of the purchase price of this limited-edition travel set – which contains a gorgeous floral scent and luxe lip balm – will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Fundation, an organization that provides critical funding for cancer research worldwide. It's just one of many products The Esteé Lauder Companies has made available beginning this month while supplies last. Buy It! Limited Edition Rose Lip Conditioner & Cedar Violet Spray Travel Set, $58; bergdorfgoodman.com 02 of 19 Bobbi Brown Cosmetics 100% of the purchase price of this moisturizing gloss duo will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy It! Proud to Be Pink Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo, $37; dillards.com 03 of 19 Bumble and bumble. This haircare brand is donating 50% of the purchase price of this cult favorite to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy It! Bb. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protector Primer, $32; bumbleandbumble.com 04 of 19 Catherine Weitzman The Hawaiian jeweler known for her recycled, free-floating crystal designs will be donating 100% of proceeds from all pink crystal pieces ($110-$145) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy It! Mini Shaker Necklace for Breast Cancer Awareness, $135; catherineweitzman.com 05 of 19 Fabletics The activewear retailer is continuing its partnership with F Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to putting an end to late-stage cancer diagnosis. This October, it will donate $25,000 from the proceeds of The Powerful Pink Collection to the organization to support its various early detection, support, and prevention programs. Buy It! Eco Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt, $74.95; fabletics.com 06 of 19 Jane Iredale jane iredale 100% of the profits made from this multi-purpose stick, a universal rose hue, will go to Look Good Feel Better, a program that offers complimentary beauty sessions to those diagnosed with cancer to help them face their treatments with confidence.Buy It! Glow Time Blush Stick in Balmy, $38; janeiredale.com 07 of 19 Knitwise This innovative knitwear brand will donate 50% of profits made from its six-piece Breast Cancer Awareness collection, which includes blankets and unisex sweaters, to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, which provides resources and support to those affected by the disease. Buy It! Breast Cancer Awareness collection, $88-$178; knitwise.com 08 of 19 Mazz Hanna 100% of the proceeds from this breast oil – which encourages self at-home breast examinations with its hydrating, calming and stress-reducing ingredients and labeled guide – will be donated to Barbells for Boobs, an organization that emphasizes physical activity as the foundation of breast cancer risk reduction, treatment and survivorship. Buy It! Mazz Hanna Boobie Ritual oil, $40; mazzhanna.com 09 of 19 Origins In support of The Estée Lauder Companies' 2022 Breast Cancer Campaign, 100% of the purchase price of this velvety ginger-scented body cream will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy It! Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream, $49; dillards.com 10 of 19 QVC This shopping destination will donate 100% of the purchase price of the 4-piece Beekman 1802 hand cream set and the Tweak'd by Nature hair, face and body scrub throughout October to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (an education hub) in addition to making a $50,000 donation to the organization. Buy It! Beekman 1802 Hand Cream Collection, $34, and the Tweak'd Hair, Face & Body Scrub, $20, available on qvc.com 11 of 19 Ralph Lauren The classic sportswear designer will be donating 100% of the purchase price of the Pink Pony Oxford Shirt to an international network of cancer charities. Within the US, proceeds benefit the Pink Pony Fund of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, which provides funding to various organizations. Buy It! Pink Pony Oxford Shirt, $128; ralphlauren.com 12 of 19 Natalie Mills The brand will donate up to 50% of profits from a large selection of pink products, including specially designed Breast Cancer Awareness tees, to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, a national organization working to eliminate toxic chemicals and other environmental exposures that are believed to lead to breast cancer. Buy It! Pink Faux fur Sydney Glampers with Crystal Strip, $37.45; nataliemills.com 13 of 19 Skinnytees This October the basics brand will raise money for Hope Jarvis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in the spring of 2022. 100% of proceeds of their limited edition pink tank tops will be donated to support her. Buy It! Limited Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Tank Top, $10; skinnytees.com 14 of 19 Soul Journey Jewelry The hand-crafted gemstone jewelry brand will donate 100% of proceeds of The Pink Butterflies Bracelet to Saint John's Cancer Institute, a research facility. Buy It! Pink Butterflies Bracelet, $128; souljourneyjewelry.com 15 of 19 Sterling Forever The jewelry brand will donate 75% of proceeds generated from the Sterling Silver Enamel Heart Pendant to the Young Survival Coalition, an organization that supports young adults affected by breast cancer. Buy It! Enamel Heart Pendant, $85; sterlingforever.com 16 of 19 The Beachwaver Co. 100% of net proceeds from the brand's Polynesian Pink Sugar Fragrance (both bottled and rollerball editions) and Charcoal Shampoo Bar will go to the Young Survival Coalition. Buy It! Polynesian Pink Sugar Fragrance, $34, Polynesian Pink Sugar Fragrance Roller Ball, $18, and Charcoal Shampoo Bar, $18 17 of 19 Vera Bradley The brand is donating 100% of proceeds from the Charity Pouch style to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, which focuses on innovative treatments and therapies by supporting the Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The brand's non-profit was started in 1998 Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia Miller, after one of Vera Bradley's first sales representatives, Mary Sloan, died from breast cancer. Buy It! "Hope" Charity Pouch, $20; verabradley.com 18 of 19 The Better Skin Co. 100% of October proceeds from sales of this all-purpose cream will be donated to Cancer Cartel, which provides financial resources and relief to those diagnosed with cancer to break down the barriers to wellness access. Buy It! Better Skin Mirakle Cream, $36; thebetterskinco.com 19 of 19 Victoria's Secret The brand is donating $300,000 to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Organization to specifically address equity in health care. Beyond the month of October, its Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers (created in 2021) provides ongoing financial support to cancer research, and it offers a range of wireless mastectomy bras built with thoughtful construction for women who've undergone mastectomy surgery. Buy It! Smooth Mastectomy Bra, $50; victoriassecret.com