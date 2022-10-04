Breast Cancer Awareness: Products That Give Back in a Big Way in 2022

01 of 19 AERIN 100% of the purchase price of this limited-edition travel set – which contains a gorgeous floral scent and luxe lip balm – will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Fundation, an organization that provides critical funding for cancer research worldwide. It's just one of many products The Esteé Lauder Companies has made available beginning this month while supplies last. Buy It! Limited Edition Rose Lip Conditioner & Cedar Violet Spray Travel Set, $58; bergdorfgoodman.com

02 of 19 Bobbi Brown Cosmetics 100% of the purchase price of this moisturizing gloss duo will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy It! Proud to Be Pink Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo, $37; dillards.com

03 of 19 Bumble and bumble. This haircare brand is donating 50% of the purchase price of this cult favorite to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy It! Bb. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protector Primer, $32; bumbleandbumble.com

04 of 19 Catherine Weitzman The Hawaiian jeweler known for her recycled, free-floating crystal designs will be donating 100% of proceeds from all pink crystal pieces ($110-$145) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy It! Mini Shaker Necklace for Breast Cancer Awareness, $135; catherineweitzman.com

05 of 19 Fabletics The activewear retailer is continuing its partnership with F Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to putting an end to late-stage cancer diagnosis. This October, it will donate $25,000 from the proceeds of The Powerful Pink Collection to the organization to support its various early detection, support, and prevention programs. Buy It! Eco Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt, $74.95; fabletics.com

06 of 19 Jane Iredale jane iredale 100% of the profits made from this multi-purpose stick, a universal rose hue, will go to Look Good Feel Better, a program that offers complimentary beauty sessions to those diagnosed with cancer to help them face their treatments with confidence.



Buy It! Glow Time Blush Stick in Balmy, $38; janeiredale.com

07 of 19 Knitwise This innovative knitwear brand will donate 50% of profits made from its six-piece Breast Cancer Awareness collection, which includes blankets and unisex sweaters, to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, which provides resources and support to those affected by the disease. Buy It! Breast Cancer Awareness collection, $88-$178; knitwise.com

08 of 19 Mazz Hanna 100% of the proceeds from this breast oil – which encourages self at-home breast examinations with its hydrating, calming and stress-reducing ingredients and labeled guide – will be donated to Barbells for Boobs, an organization that emphasizes physical activity as the foundation of breast cancer risk reduction, treatment and survivorship. Buy It! Mazz Hanna Boobie Ritual oil, $40; mazzhanna.com

09 of 19 Origins In support of The Estée Lauder Companies' 2022 Breast Cancer Campaign, 100% of the purchase price of this velvety ginger-scented body cream will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Buy It! Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream, $49; dillards.com

10 of 19 QVC This shopping destination will donate 100% of the purchase price of the 4-piece Beekman 1802 hand cream set and the Tweak'd by Nature hair, face and body scrub throughout October to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (an education hub) in addition to making a $50,000 donation to the organization. Buy It! Beekman 1802 Hand Cream Collection, $34, and the Tweak'd Hair, Face & Body Scrub, $20, available on qvc.com

11 of 19 Ralph Lauren The classic sportswear designer will be donating 100% of the purchase price of the Pink Pony Oxford Shirt to an international network of cancer charities. Within the US, proceeds benefit the Pink Pony Fund of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, which provides funding to various organizations. Buy It! Pink Pony Oxford Shirt, $128; ralphlauren.com

12 of 19 Natalie Mills The brand will donate up to 50% of profits from a large selection of pink products, including specially designed Breast Cancer Awareness tees, to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, a national organization working to eliminate toxic chemicals and other environmental exposures that are believed to lead to breast cancer. Buy It! Pink Faux fur Sydney Glampers with Crystal Strip, $37.45; nataliemills.com

13 of 19 Skinnytees This October the basics brand will raise money for Hope Jarvis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in the spring of 2022. 100% of proceeds of their limited edition pink tank tops will be donated to support her. Buy It! Limited Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Tank Top, $10; skinnytees.com

14 of 19 Soul Journey Jewelry The hand-crafted gemstone jewelry brand will donate 100% of proceeds of The Pink Butterflies Bracelet to Saint John's Cancer Institute, a research facility. Buy It! Pink Butterflies Bracelet, $128; souljourneyjewelry.com

15 of 19 Sterling Forever The jewelry brand will donate 75% of proceeds generated from the Sterling Silver Enamel Heart Pendant to the Young Survival Coalition, an organization that supports young adults affected by breast cancer. Buy It! Enamel Heart Pendant, $85; sterlingforever.com

17 of 19 Vera Bradley The brand is donating 100% of proceeds from the Charity Pouch style to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, which focuses on innovative treatments and therapies by supporting the Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The brand's non-profit was started in 1998 Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia Miller, after one of Vera Bradley's first sales representatives, Mary Sloan, died from breast cancer. Buy It! "Hope" Charity Pouch, $20; verabradley.com

18 of 19 The Better Skin Co. 100% of October proceeds from sales of this all-purpose cream will be donated to Cancer Cartel, which provides financial resources and relief to those diagnosed with cancer to break down the barriers to wellness access. Buy It! Better Skin Mirakle Cream, $36; thebetterskinco.com