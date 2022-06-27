The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 BET Awards
Catch all the must-see fashion moments as Hollywood's biggest stars pull out the style stops for the annual awards show honoring Black entertainers
Taraji P. Henson
glitters in a crystal-embroidered, asymmetric Tom Ford halter gown teamed with disco platform sandals and a red lip.
Mary J. Blige
in a white Tony Ward Couture two-piece with an asymmetric crop top and matching skirt.
Lizzo
commands the red carpet in a glittering, navy Gucci gown with feather trim and a dramatic thigh-high slit, plus leather Gucci platforms.
Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba
coordinate their couple style in a white suit, matching bra top and Tiffany & Co. jewelry (on her) and a deconstructed white top, yellow trousers, and loafers on him.
Janelle Monáe
stuns in a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a leather harness with a black floral embellishment.
Daniel Kaluuya
in a blue-and-white suit worn with sneakers and a white tee.
Cynthia Erivo
in a cityscape printed top and skirt from the Louis Vuitton 2023 cruise collection, plus gold platform sandals and a black belt.
Sean "Diddy" Combs
hits the red carpet in a hot pink suit, black sunglasses and patent leather dress shoes before accepting the the Lifetime Achievement Award on stage at the 2022 BET Awards.
Keke Palmer
in a silk, multi-print Conner Ives halter dress worn with metallic pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Marsai Martin
sparkles in a custom Swarovski crystal mesh Dolce & Gabbana dress with fringe detail, plus with double-platform heels embellished with Swarovski crystals for some added bling.
Tamar Braxton
in a copper fringe beaded mini dress and ankle-wrap heels.
Billy Porter
continues to take fashion risks in this Rick Owens ensemble with exaggerated shoulders, teamed with a Mega Mega Projects ear cuff and futuristic glam.
Chloe Bailey
in a one-shoulder Nicolas Jebran gown teamed with Colette jewelry.
Lena Waithe
looks effortlessly cool in this retro, pastel Casablanca suit.
LightSkinKeisha
in a black, cutout Rick Owns gown with sheer, caped sleeves, worn with a diamond necklace and Christian Louboutin heels.
Serayah
in a red mini with sheer tulle detailing at the shoulder and hemline.
Saniyya Sidney
in a printed halter Giorgio Armani mini dress and crystal tennis ball bag.
Muni Long
wore a poppy red and pink gathered tulle Carolina Herrera gown with asymmetrical twist detail and romantic updo.
Nene Leakes
in a navy halter gown and matching ankle-strap heels.
Latto
in a heavily-embellished velvet catsuit with a cutout bustier and built-in gloves (with crystal manicure!).
Paula Patton
in an off-the-shoulder, hot-pink mini dress with statement sleeves.
Kandi Burruss
dares to bare in a plunging latex gown teamed with a diamond tennis necklace and drop earrings.
Giveon
in a studded cropped denim jacket and brown leather pants.
Eva Marcille
in a pearl beaded Yousef Al Jasmi mini dress with fringe detailing.
Rachel Lindsay
in a orange silk mini dress and colorful shoes.
Kiandra Richardson
in a sheer, crystal-embroidered gown with a tulle trim.