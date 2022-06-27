The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 BET Awards

Catch all the must-see fashion moments as Hollywood's biggest stars pull out the style stops for the annual awards show honoring Black entertainers

By Brittany Talarico June 27, 2022 07:57 AM

Taraji P. Henson

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

glitters in a crystal-embroidered, asymmetric Tom Ford halter gown teamed with disco platform sandals and a red lip. 

Mary J. Blige

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

in a white Tony Ward Couture two-piece with an asymmetric crop top and matching skirt.  

Lizzo

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

commands the red carpet in a glittering, navy Gucci gown with feather trim and a dramatic thigh-high slit, plus leather Gucci platforms. 

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

coordinate their couple style in a white suit, matching bra top and Tiffany & Co. jewelry (on her) and a deconstructed white top, yellow trousers, and loafers on him. 

Janelle Monáe

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

stuns in a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a leather harness with a black floral embellishment. 

Daniel Kaluuya

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a blue-and-white suit worn with sneakers and a white tee. 

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a cityscape printed top and skirt from the Louis Vuitton 2023 cruise collection, plus gold platform sandals and a black belt. 

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

hits the red carpet in a hot pink suit, black sunglasses and patent leather dress shoes before accepting the the Lifetime Achievement Award on stage at the 2022 BET Awards. 

Keke Palmer

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

in a silk, multi-print Conner Ives halter dress worn with metallic pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Marsai Martin

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

sparkles in a custom Swarovski crystal mesh Dolce & Gabbana dress with fringe detail, plus with double-platform heels embellished with Swarovski crystals for some added bling.   

Tamar Braxton

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a copper fringe beaded mini dress and ankle-wrap heels. 

Billy Porter

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

continues to take fashion risks in this Rick Owens ensemble with exaggerated shoulders, teamed with a Mega Mega Projects ear cuff and futuristic glam.

Chloe Bailey

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a one-shoulder Nicolas Jebran gown teamed with Colette jewelry. 

Lena Waithe

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

looks effortlessly cool in this retro, pastel Casablanca suit. 

LightSkinKeisha

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a black, cutout Rick Owns gown with sheer, caped sleeves, worn with a diamond necklace and Christian Louboutin heels. 

Serayah

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

in a red mini with sheer tulle detailing at the shoulder and hemline. 

Saniyya Sidney

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a printed halter Giorgio Armani mini dress and crystal tennis ball bag. 

Muni Long

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

wore a poppy red and pink gathered tulle Carolina Herrera gown with asymmetrical twist detail and romantic updo. 

Nene Leakes

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a navy halter gown and matching ankle-strap heels. 

Latto

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

in a heavily-embellished velvet catsuit with a cutout bustier and built-in gloves (with crystal manicure!). 

Paula Patton

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

in an off-the-shoulder, hot-pink mini dress with statement sleeves. 

Kandi Burruss

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

dares to bare in a plunging latex gown teamed with a diamond tennis necklace and drop earrings. 

Giveon

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a studded cropped denim jacket and brown leather pants. 

Eva Marcille

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a pearl beaded Yousef Al Jasmi mini dress with fringe detailing. 

Rachel Lindsay

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

in a orange silk mini dress and colorful shoes. 

Kiandra Richardson

Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

in a sheer, crystal-embroidered gown with a tulle trim.

