Sabrina Carpenter Jokes Her Cat 'Has Expensive Taste' After Snacking on Her 2022 AMAs Gown

Sabrina Carpenter isn't the only one in her household with a taste for high fashion.

The "Skinny Dipping" singer arrived at the 2022 AMAS in a baring Oscar de la Renta two-piece set, featuring a mini skirt and bralette, dripping in rhinestone tassels – and it was both a fan-favorite and a closet grab for her pet cat.

"My cat — you know they love tassels. I was leaving my house and my cat ate one of these. But he's good. He's actually got an expensive taste!" Carpenter, 23, joked on the KABC On the Red Carpet pre-show.

Carpenter has been a sexy and sparkling standout on the red carpet as of late, from her rainbow floral-printed sequined Moschino gown at the VMAs to her trailing Paco Rabanne two-piece gown at the 2022 Met Gala.

Sabrina Carpenter. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The former Disney Channel star is making her return to the award show as a presenter. But before heading into the star-studded ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, she reflected on her musical journey thus far.

"Music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember — I started writing songs when I was a very, very little girl. To get to be a couple years older and still be doing what I love is a very big dream," said Carpenter, who released her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send, in July.

Sabrina Carpenter. Alfredo Flores

At the Samsung Summer of Galaxy concert following the album's drop, the 23-year-old star opened up to PEOPLE on how the 13-track record is a "diary" of a "pivotal time" in her life.

"Anybody that grows up experiences their 20s and experiences how rough of a road that is," Carpenter said at the time. "But then adding what we've all dealt with in the last two years and then adding so many other things on top of that, for me personally it was a very, very pivotal time in my life."

The Girl Meets World star also said the creation process was "really special" because she was simply "writing letters" to herself the entire time. "I think the fact that it all came together is really, really surreal," she shared.

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.