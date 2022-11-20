Carrie Underwood Brings the Bling in Sparkling Rhinestone Gown at 2022 AMAs

Carrie Underwood is nominated for favorite country album and favorite female country artist at the 2022 American Music Awards

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 20, 2022 09:25 PM
carrie underwood
Carrie Underwood. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Carrie Underwood is a "Pink Champagne" princess for her 2022 American Music Awards comeback.

The "Blown Away" singer, 39, stepped out on the red carpet in a shimmering baby pink halter-top gown adorned with rhinestones and beaded fringe, pulled from Tony Ward's Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

She carried the bling throughout her entire ensemble wearing statement Kallati earrings and rings by Nicole Rose Jewelry, Loree Rodkin, LeVian and MegaMega and stepped it up with Cult of Coquette silver studded heels.

Yet, Underwood kept her beauty classic, wearing a smokey eye, peachy cheeks and her signature side-swept wavy locks.

"Happy to be on the red carpet at the @amas !!! Can't wait to perform!!!" Underwood shared in an Instagram post thanking her glam squad, stylists Emma Trask and Joan Lee and makeup artist and hairstylist Melissa Schleicher.

This year, the Denim & Rhinestones artist is performing "Crazy Angels" and is nominated for favorite country album and favorite female country artist, nods that follow her two-time win at last year's AMAs. Underwood has won 17 American Music Awards in total.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) <a href="https://people.com/tag/carrie-underwood" data-inlink="true">Carrie Underwood</a> performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood's performance.

More recently, Underwood commanded the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

For country's biggest night, she wore a flowing off-the-shoulder gown constructed with various textured fabrics in hues of blue, matching baby blue heels and jewelry from Natalie Mills earrings and Angara.

She also posed alongside her husband Mike Fisher – the two share sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, – who looked dapper in a deep blue suit with a white shirt, black tie and black shoes.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13616153ez) <a href="https://people.com/tag/carrie-underwood" data-inlink="true">Carrie Underwood</a> 56th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 09 Nov 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

On stage and off, Underwood has proved to be a force in fashion in her own way.

In February, she opened to PEOPLE exclusively about the workings behind her rhinestone and fringe-filled wardrobe for her Las Vegas residency.

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

Working with Trask, Underwood revealed that she and her team wanted to emanate the "glitz and glamour of Vegas with the iconic style women of country have rocked for years," and went to "the max" to curate a show-stopping lineup of looks for REFLECTION.

"I love working with Carrie 'cause she's so creative, collaborative and she knows what she wants," Trask added.

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carrie Underwood Dazzles in Flowing Blue Off-the-Shoulder Gown on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet
kelly rowland, meghan trainor, and anitta 2022 amas
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Pink
Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sabrina Carpenter Jokes Her Cat 'Has Expensive Taste' After Snacking on Her 2022 AMAs Gown
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Says His Spiked Purple Suit at the 2022 AMAs Is 'Uncomfortable to Pee In'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet in Bombshell Balenciaga Gown First Worn by Kim Kardashian
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Miranda Lambert Rocks 2022 CMAs Red Carpet in Black and Pink Dress with Husband Brendan McLoughlin
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Carrie Underwood attends the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT); BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally manipulated) Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, Daniel Wayne Sermon and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons pose during a portrait session at the MTV EMAs 2021 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV)
Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Pink to Perform at the 2022 AMAs
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know, wynonna judd, luke bryan and reba mcentire
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images); The 56th Annual CMA Awards, Country Musics Biggest Night, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images) MACKENZIE PORTER
Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards
11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala