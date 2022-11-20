Carrie Underwood Brings the Bling in Sparkling Rhinestone Gown at 2022 AMAs

Carrie Underwood is a "Pink Champagne" princess for her 2022 American Music Awards comeback.

The "Blown Away" singer, 39, stepped out on the red carpet in a shimmering baby pink halter-top gown adorned with rhinestones and beaded fringe, pulled from Tony Ward's Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

She carried the bling throughout her entire ensemble wearing statement Kallati earrings and rings by Nicole Rose Jewelry, Loree Rodkin, LeVian and MegaMega and stepped it up with Cult of Coquette silver studded heels.

Yet, Underwood kept her beauty classic, wearing a smokey eye, peachy cheeks and her signature side-swept wavy locks.

"Happy to be on the red carpet at the @amas !!! Can't wait to perform!!!" Underwood shared in an Instagram post thanking her glam squad, stylists Emma Trask and Joan Lee and makeup artist and hairstylist Melissa Schleicher.

This year, the Denim & Rhinestones artist is performing "Crazy Angels" and is nominated for favorite country album and favorite female country artist, nods that follow her two-time win at last year's AMAs. Underwood has won 17 American Music Awards in total.

More recently, Underwood commanded the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

For country's biggest night, she wore a flowing off-the-shoulder gown constructed with various textured fabrics in hues of blue, matching baby blue heels and jewelry from Natalie Mills earrings and Angara.

She also posed alongside her husband Mike Fisher – the two share sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, – who looked dapper in a deep blue suit with a white shirt, black tie and black shoes.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

On stage and off, Underwood has proved to be a force in fashion in her own way.

In February, she opened to PEOPLE exclusively about the workings behind her rhinestone and fringe-filled wardrobe for her Las Vegas residency.

Working with Trask, Underwood revealed that she and her team wanted to emanate the "glitz and glamour of Vegas with the iconic style women of country have rocked for years," and went to "the max" to curate a show-stopping lineup of looks for REFLECTION.

"I love working with Carrie 'cause she's so creative, collaborative and she knows what she wants," Trask added.

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.