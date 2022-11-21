Carey Hart's 'Juicy Booty' Busted Through His Suit Pants Before He and Pink Left for the AMAs

If you ask Pink, she'll tell you that her husband, Carey Hart, has some junk in the trunk.

While getting ready for Sunday's American Music Awards, Hart experienced a bit of a wardrobe malfunction — all thanks to his "juicy booty."

"I've been telling you guys that Mr. Hart has a juicy booty," Pink, 43, said in an Instagram video, where she also wrote, "Attack of the booty."

She hilariously pans around the room, asking her kids, Willow and Jameson, what happened to Hart, 47. Willow makes a smooth exit before Jameson shrugs at his mom's question. Pink tells them both that their dad "ripped his pants," before she makes her way into the bathroom for a status check on his outfit.

In Pink's video, the motocross star is down to his shorts — no pants to be seen on his body. When Pink asks him what happened, he replies with a laugh, ​​"The ass blew out of my pants."

By the time Hart and Pink hit the red carpet, though, his outfit was back in order. Fortunately for him, he was able to get his pants fixed so he didn't have to walk the carpet in his skivvies.

Hart, Pink and their kids had a family night out at the 2022 AMAs. Pink was on hand to open the show, as well as pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died early this year from breast cancer. Speaking to PEOPLE on the carpet ahead of the show, she joked that her kids "don't even know where they are right now."

Pink told KABC during the red carpet preshow that getting to perform the tribute to Newton-John is "an absolute honor," adding, "I had the pleasure of being around [Olivia] several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine. She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her."

Before taking on "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, Pink told PEOPLE that she hoped she'd do the tribute "justice."

"She was a kind person," Pink told PEOPLE of Newton-John. "And she was really supportive of younger artists and she was present and [had] songs for days. She just was very unique, but you can't think of another person like her."

In addition to Pink, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, GloRilla and Cardi B, Yola, David Guetta, Missy Elliott, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, J.I.D., Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox and Stevie Wonder all hit the stage throughout the star-studded night of music.

The 2022 AMAs aired live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.