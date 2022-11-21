Carey Hart's 'Juicy Booty' Busted Through His Suit Pants Before He and Pink Left for the AMAs

The singer showed off her husband's wardrobe malfunction on Instagram

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 21, 2022 02:37 PM
Pink
Pink, Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty

If you ask Pink, she'll tell you that her husband, Carey Hart, has some junk in the trunk.

While getting ready for Sunday's American Music Awards, Hart experienced a bit of a wardrobe malfunction — all thanks to his "juicy booty."

"I've been telling you guys that Mr. Hart has a juicy booty," Pink, 43, said in an Instagram video, where she also wrote, "Attack of the booty."

She hilariously pans around the room, asking her kids, Willow and Jameson, what happened to Hart, 47. Willow makes a smooth exit before Jameson shrugs at his mom's question. Pink tells them both that their dad "ripped his pants," before she makes her way into the bathroom for a status check on his outfit.

In Pink's video, the motocross star is down to his shorts — no pants to be seen on his body. When Pink asks him what happened, he replies with a laugh, ​​"The ass blew out of my pants."

By the time Hart and Pink hit the red carpet, though, his outfit was back in order. Fortunately for him, he was able to get his pants fixed so he didn't have to walk the carpet in his skivvies.

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news music's big night.

Hart, Pink and their kids had a family night out at the 2022 AMAs. Pink was on hand to open the show, as well as pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died early this year from breast cancer. Speaking to PEOPLE on the carpet ahead of the show, she joked that her kids "don't even know where they are right now."

Pink told KABC during the red carpet preshow that getting to perform the tribute to Newton-John is "an absolute honor," adding, "I had the pleasure of being around [Olivia] several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine. She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her."

Before taking on "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, Pink told PEOPLE that she hoped she'd do the tribute "justice."

"She was a kind person," Pink told PEOPLE of Newton-John. "And she was really supportive of younger artists and she was present and [had] songs for days. She just was very unique, but you can't think of another person like her."

In addition to Pink, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, GloRilla and Cardi B, Yola, David Guetta, Missy Elliott, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, J.I.D., Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox and Stevie Wonder all hit the stage throughout the star-studded night of music.

The 2022 AMAs aired live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
P!nk attends the 2022 American Music Awards; Olivia Newton-John on the set of Grease
Pink Opens Up About Her 2022 AMAs Tribute to Late 'Legend' Olivia Newton-John: 'She Was an Icon'
Pink
Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards
2022 AMA's Arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2022 AMAs
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The Best Moments of the 2022 AMAs
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
Lionel Richie accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Richie Wins AMA Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs as Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth Sing Tribute
GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Says His Spiked Purple Suit at the 2022 AMAs Is 'Uncomfortable to Pee In'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit — and Shouts Out Blake Lively!
Inductee Lionel Richie performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Richie Says It's 'Surreal' to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs: 'I'm Immensely Grateful'
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Performs at the BMI Country Awards, Plus Mariah Carey, Usher, Florence Pugh and More
Vera Wang attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Vera Wang, 73, Dons Micro Mini Dress and Knee-Highs at CFDA Awards — See Her 'Badass' Look 