See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards

01 of 15 Pink Frazer Harrison/Getty Pink walked the carpet with her family wearing a black and gold fringe vintage number that she said on Instagram was borrowed from Bob Mackie and Cher.

02 of 15 Anitta Anitta's black-and-white custom Mugler gown showed off all her curves and even had peekaboo panels on her butt. She teamed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

03 of 15 Carrie Underwood Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Carrie Underwood showed up in pastel perfection with this sparkly fringed Tony Ward gown, teamed with Cult of Coquette heels, Kallati earrings and rings by Nicole Rose Jewelry, Loree Rodkin, Le Vian and Mega Mega.

04 of 15 Kelly Rowland Frazer Harrison/Getty Kelly Rowland went for all-over animal print in her golden Nicolas Jebran gown teamed with black latex gloves.

05 of 15 Meghan Trainor Amy Sussman/Getty Meghan Trainor wore her version of a power suit: an all-over pink sequin set by Michael Costello.

06 of 15 Machine Gun Kelly Machine Gun Kelly. Frazer Harrison/Getty Machine Gun Kelly made a statement with his spiked purple Dolce & Gabbana suit — which he said was "hard to pee in" — and coordinated studded boots.

07 of 15 Bebe Rexha LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Bebe Rexha wore a voluminous red Buerlangma gown with exaggerated shoulders and a long train. She accessorized with red Atelier Biser gloves and Le Silla knee-high boots.

08 of 15 Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding brings her abs to the black carpet in this Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini design featuring a crop top, mini skirt and deconstructed sleeves.

09 of 15 Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts Tommaso Boddi/WireImage The couple complemented each other in coordinating looks — Jessica Betts in a color suit with black lapels and trim and her wife Niecy Nash-Betts in a body-hugging black dress, which she paired with gloves and a matching purse. They even shared a kiss on the carpet.

10 of 15 Tinashe Amy Sussman/Getty Tinashe kept her top and skirt simple, letting her accessories do all the talking. She wore logo sunglasses, black gloves and platform Mary Janes, a head-to-toe Marc Jacobs look.

11 of 15 Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter. Amy Sussman/Getty Sabrina Carpenter's barely there Oscar de la Renta look was dripping in jewels and complemented by silver heels.

12 of 15 Becky G Amy Sussman/Getty Beck G teams her Monsoori velvet mini (featuring a statement train and bow at the shoulder) with matching opera gloves, platform heels and JustDesi jewelry.

13 of 15 Kali Uchis Frazer Harrison/Getty Kali Uchis went for a custom bold red Dilara Findikoglu gown, complete with red feathers as accents.

14 of 15 Karrueche Tran Frazer Harrison/Getty The actress and model is all smiles in her Christian Siriano gown featuring a cutout neckline and structural details at the shoulder.