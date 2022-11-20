See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards

Some of the biggest names in music turned up to the Microsoft Theater in L.A. for the 2022 American Music Awards wearing their most fashionable looks. See all the best ones here.

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 20, 2022 09:05 PM
Pink

Pink walked the carpet with her family wearing a black and gold fringe vintage number that she said on Instagram was borrowed from Bob Mackie and Cher.

Anitta

Anitta's black-and-white custom Mugler gown showed off all her curves and even had peekaboo panels on her butt. She teamed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood showed up in pastel perfection with this sparkly fringed Tony Ward gown, teamed with Cult of Coquette heels, Kallati earrings and rings by Nicole Rose Jewelry, Loree Rodkin, Le Vian and Mega Mega.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland went for all-over animal print in her golden Nicolas Jebran gown teamed with black latex gloves.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor wore her version of a power suit: an all-over pink sequin set by Michael Costello.

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly made a statement with his spiked purple Dolce & Gabbana suit — which he said was "hard to pee in" — and coordinated studded boots.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha wore a voluminous red Buerlangma gown with exaggerated shoulders and a long train. She accessorized with red Atelier Biser gloves and Le Silla knee-high boots.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding brings her abs to the black carpet in this Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini design featuring a crop top, mini skirt and deconstructed sleeves.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

The couple complemented each other in coordinating looks — Jessica Betts in a color suit with black lapels and trim and her wife Niecy Nash-Betts in a body-hugging black dress, which she paired with gloves and a matching purse. They even shared a kiss on the carpet.

Tinashe

Tinashe kept her top and skirt simple, letting her accessories do all the talking. She wore logo sunglasses, black gloves and platform Mary Janes, a head-to-toe Marc Jacobs look.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter's barely there Oscar de la Renta look was dripping in jewels and complemented by silver heels.

Becky G

Beck G teams her Monsoori velvet mini (featuring a statement train and bow at the shoulder) with matching opera gloves, platform heels and JustDesi jewelry.

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis went for a custom bold red Dilara Findikoglu gown, complete with red feathers as accents.

Karrueche Tran

The actress and model is all smiles in her Christian Siriano gown featuring a cutout neckline and structural details at the shoulder.

Joan Smalls

The supermodel turns the carpet into her catwalk in this skin-baring LaQuan Smith gown.

2022 AMA's Arrivals
2022 AMA's Arrivals
