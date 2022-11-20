Anitta Flaunts Her Curves in a Custom Body-Hugging Gown at 2022 AMAs — and Flashes a Cheeky Pose!

Anitta, who won her first AMA for favorite female Latin artist, also took the stage for a legendary performance with Missy Elliott

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 20, 2022 10:08 PM
Anitta
Anitta. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anitta celebrated her first 2022 American Music Awards nomination and win in a very cheeky way.

The Brazilian singer, 29, commanded the red carpet in a custom Mugler black-and-white sequin gown featuring a mermaid silhouette that gave a "party in the back" look with butt cutouts accentuating her behind.

She also went for the one and only Tiffany & Co. for her gorgeous accessories, with the help of her stylist Ron Hartleben.

13758963
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Versions of Me artist received her first AMA nod for favorite female Latin artist, which she ended up winning later on in the evening.

She also took the stage for a performance of her singles "Envolver" and "Lobby" (the latter with rap queen Missy Elliott) for which she changed into a daring velour catsuit.

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

Anitta and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Anitta and Missy Elliott. Kevin Winter/Getty

Sultry is the name of Anitta's fashion game. The breakthrough artist is always opting for bold and skin-baring looks on the red carpet and on stage.

Recently she took on a different kind of stage, modeling in Rihanna's fourth Savage x Fenty fashion show, for which she wore a belted harness over a mesh jumpsuit.

While attending WSJ. Magazine's 12th annual Innovator Awards on Nov. 3, where she was honored for her contributions to music, Anitta teased her appearance, telling PEOPLE, "I'm gonna perform some songs off my new album. I changed a little bit for people to have a little different flavor. I think it's gonna be very exciting. Sexy, very sexy."

A part of Anitta's show-stopping style has been her confidence and she hopes to share that body-positive message with her younger fans.

"I would say to not care about what people in general are saying like friends in school and things like that," Anitta told PEOPLE. "I would say just be yourself, just try to find something that represents what you want to be and what you are when you look at yourself and not project you on other people, you know."

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
2022 AMA's Arrivals
Carrie Underwood Brings the Bling in Sparkling Rhinestone Gown at 2022 AMAs
2022 AMA's portrait studio
Photos from PEOPLE's Portrait Studio at the 2022 AMAs
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Jimmie Allen, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay and More Announced as 2022 American Music Awards Presenters
Anitta talked with PEOPLE at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on her upcoming Savage x Fenty performance
Anitta Teases Her 'Very Sexy' Savage x Fenty Performance: 'A Little Different Flavor'
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
Pink
Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sabrina Carpenter Jokes Her Cat 'Has Expensive Taste' After Snacking on Her 2022 AMAs Gown
kelly rowland, meghan trainor, and anitta 2022 amas
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Says His Spiked Purple Suit at the 2022 AMAs Is 'Uncomfortable to Pee In'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit — and Shouts Out Blake Lively!
Lourdes Leon attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night at Brooklyn Museum
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Miranda Lambert Rocks 2022 CMAs Red Carpet in Black and Pink Dress with Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Author Aurielle Marie Brought to Tears After Lizzo Sends Her Dress for Out100 Gala: 'I'm the Most Fabulously Dressed Person' 
Poet Aurielle Marie Wears Lizzo's 2019 AMAs Gown to Out100 Gala: 'I'm the Most Fabulously Dressed Person'