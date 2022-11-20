Anitta Flaunts Her Curves in a Custom Body-Hugging Gown at 2022 AMAs — and Flashes a Cheeky Pose!

Anitta celebrated her first 2022 American Music Awards nomination and win in a very cheeky way.

The Brazilian singer, 29, commanded the red carpet in a custom Mugler black-and-white sequin gown featuring a mermaid silhouette that gave a "party in the back" look with butt cutouts accentuating her behind.

She also went for the one and only Tiffany & Co. for her gorgeous accessories, with the help of her stylist Ron Hartleben.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Versions of Me artist received her first AMA nod for favorite female Latin artist, which she ended up winning later on in the evening.

She also took the stage for a performance of her singles "Envolver" and "Lobby" (the latter with rap queen Missy Elliott) for which she changed into a daring velour catsuit.

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

Anitta and Missy Elliott. Kevin Winter/Getty

Sultry is the name of Anitta's fashion game. The breakthrough artist is always opting for bold and skin-baring looks on the red carpet and on stage.

Recently she took on a different kind of stage, modeling in Rihanna's fourth Savage x Fenty fashion show, for which she wore a belted harness over a mesh jumpsuit.

While attending WSJ. Magazine's 12th annual Innovator Awards on Nov. 3, where she was honored for her contributions to music, Anitta teased her appearance, telling PEOPLE, "I'm gonna perform some songs off my new album. I changed a little bit for people to have a little different flavor. I think it's gonna be very exciting. Sexy, very sexy."

A part of Anitta's show-stopping style has been her confidence and she hopes to share that body-positive message with her younger fans.

"I would say to not care about what people in general are saying like friends in school and things like that," Anitta told PEOPLE. "I would say just be yourself, just try to find something that represents what you want to be and what you are when you look at yourself and not project you on other people, you know."

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.