All of the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2022 Albie Awards

01 of 23 George and Amal Clooney Getty The hosts of the evening appeared in their best looks — Amal in a beaded chandelier gown and George, who beamed with pride for his wife on the red carpet, in a traditional tuxedo.

02 of 23 Julia Roberts Getty The actress supported her Ticket to Paradise pal and costar wearing a black suit with a pop of color and a dazzling watch for her accessory.

03 of 23 Ethan and Ryan Hawke Getty The Hollywood couple matched in swanky velvet black-tie suiting.

04 of 23 Dua Lipa Getty Dua Lipa was a true Versace girl in a black gown adorned with gold buttons designed by Italian fashion house.

05 of 23 Tracee Ellis Ross Getty A leading lady in Alexander McQueen! The Black-ish star wore a spectacular ball gown from the British label and a Tyler Ellis clutch to match.

06 of 23 Phoebe Dynevor Getty The Bridgerton star embodied true elegance in this silk drape gown and sparkling statement jewelry.

07 of 23 Dominic Cooper Getty The actor brought the red carpet action in a brown tuxedo.

08 of 23 Gemma Chan Getty The actress dressed up in a contemporary Jason Wu blush off-the-shoulder dress with stunning ruched detail decorating the bodice.

09 of 23 Lori Harvey Getty It's all about the dazzle for the model, who wore a Burberry ensemble that mixed high fashion with chic athleisure.

10 of 23 Charlotte Tilbury Getty Charlotte Tilbury is a pro at makeup — and an expert at fashion too. She walked the red carpet in a black-and-white gown, featuring eye-catching patterns and a leather belt, and shimmery copper-red eyeshadow to go with her fiery locks.

11 of 23 Zoey Deutch Getty Zoey Deutch was a vision in red wearing a Michael Kors gown and matching red lipstick.

12 of 23 Simone Ashley Getty A look fit for a cool princess. The Bridgerton actress rocked a white lace mini dress, a sheer trench coat and metallic stilettos.

13 of 23 Donatella Versace Getty The fashion icon channeled 2000s fashion in a purple metallic dress and a pinned half-up 'do.

14 of 23 Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind Getty While the Moon Knight star kept it classic in a black tuxedo, his wife went for color in a chartreuse tie-dye dress with statement shoulders.

15 of 23 Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Getty Cindy Crawford and and Rande Gerber donned coordinating cocktail attire — her in a black satin gown and him a black suit.

16 of 23 John Krasinski Getty The multi-hyphenate looked dapper in a bow tie and tux.

17 of 23 Gayle King Getty Even while tending to her tendonitis diagnosis, Gayle King still managed to look fabulous. The CBS Mornings cohost appeared on the red carpet in a vibrant blue dress dotted in rhinestones and silver heels (despite her ankle bandage).

18 of 23 Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson Getty Fashion runs in the family! Meryl Streep wore a minimalist set and her trademark frames, while her daughter Grace and her daughter's husband, Mark Ronson, coordinated in white and navy.

19 of 23 Drew Barrymore Getty The Golden Globe winner donned a stunning Brandon Maxwell caped gown and statement jewelry from Patricia Von Musulin.

20 of 23 Jodie Turner-Smith Getty The model and actress went for high-fashion drama in a tulle bandage Christian Siriano gown with a tiered train and Reza jewelry. She also showed off her freshly dyed magenta hair.

21 of 23 Camila Morrone Getty The model opted for a Burberry all-velvet suit and chic bangs.

22 of 23 Julianna Margulies Getty Julianna Margulies glammed up in a floor-length dress with sequined floral motifs and a satin halter neckline that accentuated her updo.