All of the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2022 Albie Awards

On Thursday, celebrities flocked to New York City for the inaugural Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards led by George and Amal Clooney — take a look at the night's stylish stars

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Lauren Lieberman is the Senior Photo Editor of PEOPLE.com and EW.com. She has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade managing the online photo team, creating red carpet galleries, and producing signature online content. She graduated from NYU with a Bachelors in Communications.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 03:08 PM
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards
01 of 23

George and Amal Clooney

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The hosts of the evening appeared in their best looks — Amal in a beaded chandelier gown and George, who beamed with pride for his wife on the red carpet, in a traditional tuxedo.

02 of 23

Julia Roberts

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The actress supported her Ticket to Paradise pal and costar wearing a black suit with a pop of color and a dazzling watch for her accessory.

03 of 23

Ethan and Ryan Hawke

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The Hollywood couple matched in swanky velvet black-tie suiting.

04 of 23

Dua Lipa

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

Dua Lipa was a true Versace girl in a black gown adorned with gold buttons designed by Italian fashion house.

05 of 23

Tracee Ellis Ross

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

A leading lady in Alexander McQueen! The Black-ish star wore a spectacular ball gown from the British label and a Tyler Ellis clutch to match.

06 of 23

Phoebe Dynevor

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The Bridgerton star embodied true elegance in this silk drape gown and sparkling statement jewelry.

07 of 23

Dominic Cooper

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The actor brought the red carpet action in a brown tuxedo.

08 of 23

Gemma Chan

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The actress dressed up in a contemporary Jason Wu blush off-the-shoulder dress with stunning ruched detail decorating the bodice.

09 of 23

Lori Harvey

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

It's all about the dazzle for the model, who wore a Burberry ensemble that mixed high fashion with chic athleisure.

10 of 23

Charlotte Tilbury

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

Charlotte Tilbury is a pro at makeup — and an expert at fashion too. She walked the red carpet in a black-and-white gown, featuring eye-catching patterns and a leather belt, and shimmery copper-red eyeshadow to go with her fiery locks.

11 of 23

Zoey Deutch

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

Zoey Deutch was a vision in red wearing a Michael Kors gown and matching red lipstick.

12 of 23

Simone Ashley

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

A look fit for a cool princess. The Bridgerton actress rocked a white lace mini dress, a sheer trench coat and metallic stilettos.

13 of 23

Donatella Versace

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The fashion icon channeled 2000s fashion in a purple metallic dress and a pinned half-up 'do.

14 of 23

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

While the Moon Knight star kept it classic in a black tuxedo, his wife went for color in a chartreuse tie-dye dress with statement shoulders.

15 of 23

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

Cindy Crawford and and Rande Gerber donned coordinating cocktail attire — her in a black satin gown and him a black suit.

16 of 23

John Krasinski

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The multi-hyphenate looked dapper in a bow tie and tux.

17 of 23

Gayle King

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

Even while tending to her tendonitis diagnosis, Gayle King still managed to look fabulous. The CBS Mornings cohost appeared on the red carpet in a vibrant blue dress dotted in rhinestones and silver heels (despite her ankle bandage).

18 of 23

Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Getty

Fashion runs in the family! Meryl Streep wore a minimalist set and her trademark frames, while her daughter Grace and her daughter's husband, Mark Ronson, coordinated in white and navy.

19 of 23

Drew Barrymore

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Getty

The Golden Globe winner donned a stunning Brandon Maxwell caped gown and statement jewelry from Patricia Von Musulin.

20 of 23

Jodie Turner-Smith

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The model and actress went for high-fashion drama in a tulle bandage Christian Siriano gown with a tiered train and Reza jewelry. She also showed off her freshly dyed magenta hair.

21 of 23

Camila Morrone

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Getty

The model opted for a Burberry all-velvet suit and chic bangs.

22 of 23

Julianna Margulies

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Getty

Julianna Margulies glammed up in a floor-length dress with sequined floral motifs and a satin halter neckline that accentuated her updo.

23 of 23

Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Dillard

Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice held at The New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Getty

Diane von Furstenberg traded her signature wrap dress for printed trousers and a patterned shawl while her husband, Barry Diller, went for a snazzy blue velvet tuxedo jacket and matching bow tie.

Related Articles
Saint Laurent : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library
George & Amal Dress Up in N.Y.C., Plus Eddie Redmayne, Lily James, MGK & Megan Fox and More
Danny Fujikawa and girlfriend/American actress Kate Hudson arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Saban Films' 'Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon'
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Have a Glam Red Carpet Date Night — See Their Matching Looks
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld
Met Gala 2023 Theme Will Center Around Late Designer Karl Lagerfeld
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union 'The Inspection' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Turn Heads with Their Matching Style at the Toronto Film Festival
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Emmy Awards best dressed
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time
WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 25: Actress Blake Lively arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Savages' at Mann Village Theatre on June 25, 2012 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Blake Lively's Best Fashion Moments
cannes red carpet
Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
Princess Diana At The Cannes Film Festival; Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) arriving at the Serpentine Gallery
Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Looks of All Time
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time