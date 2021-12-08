Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Match with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble at 2021 People's Choice Awards
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi wore all-black and all-red, respectively, as did Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble
Twinning couples!
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi sat by pals Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble — in matching red-and-black couple's ensembles — at the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday night.
DeGeneres, 63, won the fan-voted award for daytime talk show of the year, saying in her speech, "This feels really good to be included. This feels really good to be popular. But I have learned that that's not the goal and it should not be the goal. So to all the people out there who are not feeling like you're fitting in or that you're popular or part of the crowd, the goal is to be yourself. The goal is to be exactly who you are. Don't try to fit in."
In August, DeGeneres and de Rossi, 48, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. "Happy anniversary, Portia," the comedian captioned a selfie of the pair at the time. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Earlier this month, Jenner, 66, honored Gamble for his 41st birthday.
"Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble !!" she wrote alongside a series of photos. "You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!!"
"You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe… thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed," she added, posting the same message on her Instagram Story as well.