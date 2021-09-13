Megan Fox Wears Naked See-Through Dress Arriving to 2021 MTV VMAs with Machine Gun Kelly

At the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday, Megan Fox showed her support for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ahead of his performance with Travis Barker

Megan Fox has dared to bare (it all!) at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The actress, 35, walked the carpet with her musician boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, 31, wearing a naked, completely sheer midi dress with subtle shimmery embroidery, worn with an embellished thong underneath (that's reminiscent of the naked dress Rose McGowan wore to the 1998 show).

megan fox, machine gun kelly Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty

Kelly went bold too, in a bright red high-shine metallic suit, with matching shirt underneath and pearl accents on his face.

He said during the MTV pre-show that they take turns with their looks when they attend red carpets together. "It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said. Adding, "She's beautiful."

This isn't the first time Fox and Kelly made a bold statement on the red carpet.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Fox and Kelly had two memorable coordinating couple moments back in May. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Fox wore a risqué black Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice and sheer ruched skirt, while Kelly wore a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo and an unusual accent — a black tongue — which he flashed to the photographers.

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A few days later, they coordinated in pink at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, with Fox in a bubblegum pink jumpsuit and her rocker boyfriend in a white suit embellished with a matching pink butterfly, plus "extremely" long, mix-matched nails.

Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) is up for best alternative music video for "My Ex's Best Friend" with Blackbear at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

He is also expected to hit the VMAs stage for the first time to perform "Papercuts" with Travis Barker, who is similarly nominated in the best alternative category for "Transparent Soul" with Willow.

Kelly debuted "Papercuts" with Barker, 45, in August as the lead single from his upcoming sixth studio album, Born with Horns, which the Blink-182 drummer executive produced. (The pair previously worked together on Kelly's September 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall.)

The VMAs come as Kelly and Fox have been going strong. The couple first went public with their relationship last summer after Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video in May 2020.

The video was released just days after Fox's now-ex Brian Austin Green confirmed their split after almost 10 years of marriage. The two share three sons — Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8½ — while Green, 48, is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius. (Kelly has daughter Casie, 12, from a previous relationship.)

meghan fox, machine gun kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'" she said, adding that she didn't expect to feel such a strong connection "instantly."