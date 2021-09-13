All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 MTV VMAs

Stars always bring out the bold looks for the MTV VMAs and this year did not disappoint. Check out all the head-turning, skin-baring styles

By Colleen Kratofil
September 12, 2021 08:31 PM

Camila Cabello

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

wears a red and pink bustier gown with oversize bow at the waist. 

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty

have another stop-and-stare couples moment on the carpet. Fox wears a naked see-through custom Mugler dress with thong underneath, Jimmy Choo platforms and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, while Kelly shines in a bright red shimmery Dolce & Gabbana suit, Christian Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz bracelet. 

Normani

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

takes the term "deconstructed" to the next level with her cropped jacket and cutout dress with ultra-tiny skirt. 

Lil Nas X

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

goes for glamour in an off-the-shoulder lilac Atelier Versace blazer with floor-length train, paired with matching pants all covered in crystal embroidery, plus purple boots. 

Olivia Rodrigo

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

looks pretty in pink for her big MTV VMAs debut in an archive 2001 Versace strapless gown with tulle overlay, plus butterfly earrings. 

Halle & Chloe Bailey

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in sleek (Halle) and shiny (Chloe) looks. Halle chose a Monot white curve-hugging gown with cutout bodice, while Chloe goes with a metallic gown with bubble skirt.

Kacey Musgraves

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

is all about the accessories with her VMAs look. The singer pairs her purple sleeveless Valentino Haute Couture mini dress with red gloves and a matching purple ostrich feather hat by Philip Treacy for Valentino, plus Schutz sandals.

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: John Shearer/getty

makes an appearance during the show in a David Koma cropped long-sleeve sweater and mini skirt with lace-up cutout details. 

Ciara

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

looks lovely in a lace, sheer Tom Ford gown with asymmetrical neckline cutout and velvet bows.

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

coordinate on the carpet! Barker goes for a suit (sans shirt underneath) with spike accents at the shoulders, while Kardashian wears an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve Olivier Theyskens dress with lace-up detailing. 

Billy Porter

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

shines in a striking metallic strong-shoulder suit with matching platform boots.

Shawn Mendes

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

in a relaxed white suit, worn with a white ribbed Judy Turner tank and wide-leg pants, plus David Yurman necklaces. 

Madonna

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

kicks off the broadcast by taking the stage in a leather look, with fishnet stockings, fingerless gloves and cap.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Getty

both top off their looks with puffed jackets. Keys pairs her black bodysuit with a Louis Vuitton draped black and white coat, while Beatz teams his quilted vest with green pants.

Ashanti

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

shows major skin in a bra top with straps across the bodice and leg, worn with a pleated skirt over one side. 

Simone Biles

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

in an asymmetrical pink gown with side slit, hoop earrings and clear heels.

Paris Hilton

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shuttesrtock

brings the bling in a bedazzled high-neck, long-sleeve mini dress, with matching metallic pumps.

Hailey Baldwin

Credit: Bryan Bedder/getty

in a sheer turtleneck Alaïa dress with thong underneath, plus purple pumps.

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

shows leg in her slouchy wrap jacket paired with short shorts (both LaQuan Smith) plus Messika jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Saweetie

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

is a silver siren in her pleated Valentino metallic gown with high slit. 

Doja Cat

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

arrives to host the awards show in a black bustier dress with purple sash accent by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, plus thigh-high stockings, lace-up platforms and enhanced red carpet curls thanks to Joico hair products.

Charli XCX

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

in a see-through sheer dress with black bra and underwear, worn with Karma El Khalil earrings and black pumps.

Tinashe

Credit: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

in a bra top with tan leather pants with lace-up detailing.

