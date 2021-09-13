All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 MTV VMAs
Stars always bring out the bold looks for the MTV VMAs and this year did not disappoint. Check out all the head-turning, skin-baring styles
Camila Cabello
wears a red and pink bustier gown with oversize bow at the waist.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
have another stop-and-stare couples moment on the carpet. Fox wears a naked see-through custom Mugler dress with thong underneath, Jimmy Choo platforms and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, while Kelly shines in a bright red shimmery Dolce & Gabbana suit, Christian Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz bracelet.
Normani
takes the term "deconstructed" to the next level with her cropped jacket and cutout dress with ultra-tiny skirt.
Lil Nas X
goes for glamour in an off-the-shoulder lilac Atelier Versace blazer with floor-length train, paired with matching pants all covered in crystal embroidery, plus purple boots.
Olivia Rodrigo
looks pretty in pink for her big MTV VMAs debut in an archive 2001 Versace strapless gown with tulle overlay, plus butterfly earrings.
Halle & Chloe Bailey
in sleek (Halle) and shiny (Chloe) looks. Halle chose a Monot white curve-hugging gown with cutout bodice, while Chloe goes with a metallic gown with bubble skirt.
Kacey Musgraves
is all about the accessories with her VMAs look. The singer pairs her purple sleeveless Valentino Haute Couture mini dress with red gloves and a matching purple ostrich feather hat by Philip Treacy for Valentino, plus Schutz sandals.
Jennifer Lopez
makes an appearance during the show in a David Koma cropped long-sleeve sweater and mini skirt with lace-up cutout details.
Ciara
looks lovely in a lace, sheer Tom Ford gown with asymmetrical neckline cutout and velvet bows.
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
coordinate on the carpet! Barker goes for a suit (sans shirt underneath) with spike accents at the shoulders, while Kardashian wears an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve Olivier Theyskens dress with lace-up detailing.
Billy Porter
shines in a striking metallic strong-shoulder suit with matching platform boots.
Shawn Mendes
in a relaxed white suit, worn with a white ribbed Judy Turner tank and wide-leg pants, plus David Yurman necklaces.
Madonna
kicks off the broadcast by taking the stage in a leather look, with fishnet stockings, fingerless gloves and cap.
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz
both top off their looks with puffed jackets. Keys pairs her black bodysuit with a Louis Vuitton draped black and white coat, while Beatz teams his quilted vest with green pants.
Ashanti
shows major skin in a bra top with straps across the bodice and leg, worn with a pleated skirt over one side.
Simone Biles
in an asymmetrical pink gown with side slit, hoop earrings and clear heels.
Paris Hilton
brings the bling in a bedazzled high-neck, long-sleeve mini dress, with matching metallic pumps.
Hailey Baldwin
in a sheer turtleneck Alaïa dress with thong underneath, plus purple pumps.
Winnie Harlow
shows leg in her slouchy wrap jacket paired with short shorts (both LaQuan Smith) plus Messika jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
Saweetie
is a silver siren in her pleated Valentino metallic gown with high slit.
Doja Cat
arrives to host the awards show in a black bustier dress with purple sash accent by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, plus thigh-high stockings, lace-up platforms and enhanced red carpet curls thanks to Joico hair products.
Charli XCX
in a see-through sheer dress with black bra and underwear, worn with Karma El Khalil earrings and black pumps.
Tinashe
in a bra top with tan leather pants with lace-up detailing.