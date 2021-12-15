All the Must-See Fashion Moments from the Museum of Modern Art's 2021 Film Benefit
Stars stepped out in style at MoMA's 14th annual film benefit presented by Chanel
Penélope Cruz
accepts her honor in a custom red Chanel design that took more than 700 hours to construct, plus Chanel accessories.
Diane Kruger
in a Emilia Wickstead two-piece featuring a blue floral design.
Anne Hathaway
in a black-and-white silk jacquard Chanel dress, white quilted bag and white boots.
Ricky Martin
in a black double-breasted suit and turtleneck.
Rosalía
in a white silk Chanel blouse and black wool trousers.
Kristen Wiig
in a cropped blouse, high-waisted trousers, crystal belt and sparkly earrings (all Chanel).
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
have a chic date night in a black-and-silver cashmere cardigan and matching trousers (on her) and a subtle checked suit (on him).
Riley Keough
in a sparkly pink-and-black sequin Chanel set, plus jewelry, accessories and makeup from the high-fashion French label.
Rebecca Hall
in a black, blue and gold tweed jacket and pants with a black stretch lace bodysuit (all Chanel).
Pom Klementieff
in a strapless velvet Chanel LBD and black platform sandals.
Adam Pendleton
in a satin-lapel suit.
Dasha Nekrasova
wears a feather embellished LBD with sheer tights and metallic silver top-handle bag.
Zac Posen
in a navy suit and black dress coat.
Dasha Zhukova
in a lace Chanel dress with a bow waist and Chanel pearl chain bag.
Derek Blasberg
in a classic suit worn over a chambray button-down shirt.
Giveon
performs onstage during the benefit wearing a Chanel cardigan and "Plume de Chanel" necklace in 18K white gold with diamonds.