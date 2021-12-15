All the Must-See Fashion Moments from the Museum of Modern Art's 2021 Film Benefit

Stars stepped out in style at MoMA's 14th annual film benefit presented by Chanel 

By Brittany Talarico December 15, 2021 01:35 PM

1 of 16

Penélope Cruz

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

accepts her honor in a custom red Chanel design that took more than 700 hours to construct, plus Chanel accessories. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Diane Kruger

Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

in a Emilia Wickstead two-piece featuring a blue floral design. 

3 of 16

Anne Hathaway

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a black-and-white silk jacquard Chanel dress, white quilted bag and white boots. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Ricky Martin

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

in a black double-breasted suit and turtleneck. 

Advertisement

5 of 16

Rosalía

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a white silk Chanel blouse and black wool trousers.

6 of 16

Kristen Wiig

Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

in a cropped blouse, high-waisted trousers, crystal belt and sparkly earrings (all Chanel). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

have a chic date night in a black-and-silver cashmere cardigan and matching trousers (on her) and a subtle checked suit (on him).

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Riley Keough

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a sparkly pink-and-black sequin Chanel set, plus jewelry, accessories and makeup from the high-fashion French label. 

Advertisement

9 of 16

Rebecca Hall

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a black, blue and gold tweed jacket and pants with a black stretch lace bodysuit (all Chanel). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Pom Klementieff

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

in a strapless velvet Chanel LBD and black platform sandals. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Adam Pendleton

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

in a satin-lapel suit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

Dasha Nekrasova

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

wears a feather embellished LBD with sheer tights and metallic silver top-handle bag. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Zac Posen

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

in a navy suit and black dress coat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Dasha Zhukova

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a lace Chanel dress with a bow waist and Chanel pearl chain bag. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Derek Blasberg

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a classic suit worn over a chambray button-down shirt. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

Giveon

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

performs onstage during the benefit wearing a Chanel cardigan and "Plume de Chanel" necklace in 18K white gold with diamonds. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Brittany Talarico