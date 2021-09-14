Pete Davidson Serves 'Sexy Nun' as He Makes His Met Gala Debut in a Dress

The comedian and SNL star made his first Met Gala outfit one to remember, sporting a black tunic dress by Thom Browne to the 2021 event

Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson at the Met Gala!

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala for the first time in a statement-making look on Monday evening.

He chose a black tunic dress by Thom Browne, layered between a white dress shirt and a white blazer trimmed in black. Davidson told Vogue he was going for a "sexy nun" look, which was accessorized with black leather oxford boots and round black sunglasses.

The ensemble was on par with the "American independence" dress code of the night. This year's two-part exhibit kicks off with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion (debuting on Sept. 18) which examines the evolution of American fashion, and celebrates the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

While this marks his first Met moment, Davidson does have some experience in the fashion world. In 2019, he walked the runway at the Alexander Wang show, modeling a plain white tank, which showed off his tattoos, two-tone jeans, a backwards baseball hat, a logo belt and sneakers.

Alexander Wang Collection 1 - Runway Pete Davidson | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

In 2020, he kept his modeling career going and starred in the brand's ad campaign. In the pics, he rocked a basic white tank and Alexander Wang Biker Puffer Jacket while launching a miniature motorcycle at the camera.

Although Davidson didn't pose for photos with his date on Monday, he arrived with West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler, 20, having recently parted ways with Phoebe Dynevor, 26, after five months together. They made their first public appearance as a couple in early July, when they attended Wimbledon in London together.

Since the split, he's been busy working on his upcoming movie, Meet Cute, starring Kaley Cuoco, which wrapped filming at the end of August.