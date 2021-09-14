The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant signed with IMG Models in February

All eyes were on Natalia Bryant as she made her fashion prom debut at the 2021 Met Gala.

The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant sparkled in a multi-colored dress that featured a unique, balloon-shaped silhouette and a train. She paired Monday night's look with pink satin platform sandals and wore her hair in a '60s Mod-inspired half-up, half-down style.

"Bringing back preschool drop off feelings as I send my first born off to her first Met Gala," Vanessa captioned an Instagram photo of Natalia ahead of the event. "The VOGUE team and Anna Wintour appointed Natalia this incredible dress designed by Conner Ives which will also be featured in the American Lexicon EXHIBIT. Thank you to Instagram, Anna Wintour and VOGUE for hosting my beautiful Natalia. Special thanks to our glam team!!!! @nataliabryant ❤️ #ExhibitDress."

The up-and-coming model signed with IMG in February. In a Q&A video released by the agency earlier this month, she opened up about her sartorial influences and shared that her mother is her go-to person for advice.

Natalia also spoke about Vanessa, 39, being a guiding force earlier this year when the two starred in a short film for Bulgari and Vogue titled A Mother's Legacy.

"Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia told Vogue, when speaking about the film. "Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That's definitely helped shape who I am as an individual."

Vanessa also had nothing but loving words about Natalia when she spoke with PEOPLE for March's Women Changing the World issue. "I'm extremely proud of Natalia," she said.

In February, Natalia opened up about her budding career and signing with IMG Models, saying, "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age."

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia | Credit: Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

She continued, "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

"I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family!" Natalia wrote on her Instagram Stories, re-posting her headshot from IMG.

After being indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue's annual Met Gala returned Monday night with a theme centered on celebrating American fashion.

Being touted as a more "intimate affair," this year's organizers are enforcing strict COVID-19 protocols, mandating that all attendees provide proof of full vaccination and wear masks indoors.

The Costume Institute will present a two-part exhibition, debuting with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the theme for this year's gala. The exhibit will open on Sept. 18, 2021 and run through Sept. 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion."